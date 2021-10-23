5 reasons that should worsen the GDP of 2022; ‘hole’ in spending ceiling and external scenario hinder growth | Economy

The tension caused by the Jair Bolsonaro government in the financial market with the change in the spending ceiling rule should further undermine the already slow growth of the Brazilian economy .

Investors reacted poorly to the government’s move to change the country’s main fiscal pillar with the intention of supporting Auxílio Brasil in 2022, the year of the presidential election. In the financial market, this tension was evident. In the accumulated result for the week, the dollar rose 3.22%, while the stock market retreated 7.28%.

“We have a lost market. There is great uncertainty regarding the future of the conduct of economic policy,” says Elisa Machado, economist at ARX Investimentos.

According to analysts, the worsening in activity should be reflected, above all, in the coming year. And the scenario is already quite delicate. In the Focus report, prepared by the Central Bank, projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 have been falling since July – part of banks and consulting firms already projects growth below 1%.

Next year’s economic growth will be affected by a very perverse combination known to Brazilians: the fiscal deterioration increases investors’ perception of risk on the Brazilian economy and causes a devaluation of the real.

The loss of value of the Brazilian currency implies more inflation, and forces the central bank to increase the basic interest rate (Selic) to contain the rise in prices. Higher interest rates inhibit investments by the company and consumption by families.

“We were already quite concerned about next year’s scenario and weeks ago we had changed our expectations for growth in 2022 to a low 0.4%. The combination of inflation and interest rates together with the political and fiscal crisis set the tone for this worsening”, says the chief economist of the MB Associados consultancy, Sergio Vale.

“For now, we maintain the expectation of 0.4%, but it is likely that the market will make further revisions for the worse in the growth scenario in the coming weeks”, he says.

See below the reasons that should make the Brazilian economy grow less:

1. Worsening of public accounts

What set off the worsening of economic expectations was the Bolsonaro government’s move to break the spending ceiling in order to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

The government plans to change the ceiling with two maneuvers:

Change the ceiling correction period to synchronize with the expense correction period;

And reduce the amount to be paid with court orders in 2022.

If the changes go ahead, the government should have a slack of R$84 billion to spend next year. But Congress technicians estimate that this budget space could be even greater and exceed R$95 billion.

Understand the change in the PEC of Precatório and the impact on the spending ceiling

Created under the Michel Temer administration, the spending ceiling tries to solve a structural problem in the country’s public accounts. Since 2014, Brazil has not registered a primary surplus, that is, there is no money left after paying expenses to pay off the interest on the government debt.

As a result, Brazil’s indebtedness has become high for an emerging economy and is now being closely monitored by investors.

The detonation of the spending ceiling made the Tendências consultancy start working with its pessimistic scenario for the Brazilian economy. The expected growth of 1.8% for the 2022 GDP gave way to a figure closer to 1%.

“When we think about growth, the effects are already bad for the end of this year, but for 2022, especially”, says Alessandra Ribeiro, economist and partner at the consultancy Tendências.

“This increase in uncertainty observed in financial assets has an immediate effect because the worsening of confidence hits interest and credit. And all of this is already starting to affect consumption and investment decisions in this late part of 2021. But it is a movement that should remain stronger in 2022.”

In the pessimistic scenario of consultancy Tendências, the increase in investor uncertainty with the Brazilian economy should provoke a new round of devaluation of the real, causing the exchange rate to close this year at R$ 5.80. In 2022, it should go to R$ 6.20.

“If the country enters a scenario of expansion of public spending, without the necessary reforms that would be able to leverage the economy over time, we will again question the sustainability of public accounts”, says Alessandra.

The real was already accumulating a devaluation process due to fiscal uncertainty and the political crisis caused by President Bolsonaro in recent months.

The depreciated real has a direct impact on inflation.

Today, Brazil is dealing with a very difficult inflationary scenario. In the 12-month period through September, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.25%. It was the highest null rate since February 2016.

It’s not the same all over the world: inflation in Brazil should close year higher than that of 83% of countries

In the last Focus report, the consulted analysts project an inflation of 8.69% for this year and 4.18% for 2022. But these projections tend to get worse.

“Yes, there may be a worsening in the exchange rate depreciation and, consequently, in inflation and interest rates and, with that, growth is even smaller”, says Vale.

With the escalation of inflation, the Central Bank will be forced to increase even more the basic interest rate, currently at 6.25%.

Rising interest rates make investment for companies and consumption more expensive for families, hindering economic growth.

BC raises interest rates to 6.25% per year to try to contain inflation

“We are working with the hypothesis that the Central Bank will accelerate the rate of interest rate hikes at the next meeting to 1.25 percentage points,” says Elisa, from ARX Investimentos.

Banks see stronger interest rate hikes next week and Selic above 10% in 2022

By the end of this year, she estimates that the Selic should reach 8.75% per year, rising to 10.5% in 2022.

“It is unequivocal that we saw a change in the fiscal regime, and monetary policy has to adjust to that”, says Elisa. “If the BC does not adjust the monetary policy, what we are going to see, in addition to the rise in current inflation due to the exchange rate, is a process of discouraging expectations.”

5. Worsening of the external scenario

In addition to all the domestic challenges, Brazil faces a highly uncertain external scenario.

2 of 2 Federal Reserve May Raise Interest Rates Sooner than Expected — Photo: Chris Wattie/Reuters Federal Reserve may raise interest rates earlier than expected — Photo: Chris Wattie/Reuters

In advanced economies, inflation is also persistent, which may cause the world’s main central banks to raise interest rates earlier than expected. With the damage caused by the pandemic, the monetary authorities of several countries reduced interest rates to stimulate the economy.

Higher interest rates in advanced economies have the potential to attract funds invested in emerging markets, such as Brazil.

“The main central banks are concerned with the persistence of inflation, and the risk of this movement will contaminate expectations”, says Alessandra, from Tendências. “There is a more difficult environment out there and this process of raising interest rates can be anticipated.”

In her reading, the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) may raise interest rates – today in the range between 0% and 0.25% – as early as the middle of next year. The market’s expectation is that this will only occur at the end of 2022.

