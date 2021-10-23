57 thousand detainees: number of Brazilians crossing Mexico to US border increases 8 times in one year and breaks record

Luis Barrucho – @luisbarrucho

From BBC News Brazil in London

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

The number of Brazilians illegally crossing the southern border of the United States broke an all-time record in fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021). In all, 56,881 were arrested, an increase of 700% over the same period in 2020.

The data were released this Friday (10/22) by the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

In September alone, 10,471 attempted the crossing, the highest mark during the period.

The majority tried to enter the country from the State of Arizona (36,682 or 65% of the total).

The total number of Brazilians illegally crossing the US southern border in this fiscal year (56,881) exceeded the 2020 total by almost eight times (ie, from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020), when the contingent of detainees in this migratory route was 7,161.

Until then, the peak of illegal migration of Brazilians had occurred in 2019, when around 18,000 tried to enter the US illegally across the land border with Mexico.

The drop from 2019 to 2020 was largely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Of the 56,881 Brazilians detained on the border with Mexico, the majority tried to complete the journey with their families (43,790 or 77%). 12,898 were adults traveling alone. The remainder—188—were minors and unaccompanied children, and five were accompanied minors.

With the increase in those trying to cross illegally, Brazil is already the sixth nation with the highest number of immigrants detained by US authorities on the country’s southern border, behind Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, in that order.

It is ahead, for example, of countries like Nicaragua, Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela that historically sent more irregular immigrants to the US.

To get an idea of ​​the size of this flow registered in 12 months, it is as if, on average, 156 Brazilians were arrested each day when trying to access the US on foot across the border with Mexico.

In September this year, a group of 140 Brazilians was spotted by security camera operators during the crossing. They then turned themselves in to agents of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and were detained.

At the time, Chris T. Clem, head of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, posted the images to his personal Twitter account and wrote:

“Border Patrol agents detained a group of 140 Brazilian migrants this morning. So far this month, agents have faced a daily average of more than 600 migrants, an increase of more than 2,000% over last year” .

Credit, Reproduction/Twitter Photo caption, Brazilians were caught and then surrendered to agents of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol

The Yuma Sector is responsible for patrolling southeastern Arizona. Its jurisdiction spans 470,000 square kilometers in an area between the states of California and Arizona.

Also in September, agents found the body of nursing technician Lenilda dos Santos, 49, in the Deming desert, New Mexico state.

Born in Rondônia, she died when she was abandoned, without food and water, by the group that crossed to the United States on foot.

In the same month, Brazilian immigrants were discovered in the back of a truck trying to illegally enter the US across the Mexican border with Sierra Blanca, Texas.

And this Tuesday (October 19), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França to discuss “unprecedented” regional immigration and ways to collaborate to reduce the number of immigrants heading north, the US State Department reported.

In the conversation, Blinken and França discussed “unprecedented irregular migratory movements across the hemisphere” and how the two countries can work together to “contain the uncontrolled and growing flow of irregular immigrants in the region,” according to agency spokesman Ned Price

Mexico, in turn, should start requiring visas for Brazilian visitors, according to a document from the Mexican Ministry of Interior. Since 2004, the country has not required the document for Brazilians, which makes it easier for immigrants to enter and, consequently, their journey towards the north.

According to the Reuters news agency, Washington has, since July, asked Mexico to impose visa requirements for Brazilians.

migration crisis

The US is going through an unprecedented migration crisis under Democrat Joe Biden.

Altogether, more than 1.7 million people attempted to cross the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021—an all-time record.

Recently, images of border patrol agents flogging Haitian migrants trying to complete the crossing reverberated around the world and led to a public apology from Biden.

But US officials continued the deportations, culminating in the resignation of the US special envoy to Haiti two months after his appointment.

“I will not join in the inhumane and counterproductive decision of the United States to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti,” State Department Special Envoy Daniel Foote said in his resignation letter.