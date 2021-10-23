57 thousand detainees: number of Brazilians crossing Mexico to US border increases 8 times in one year and breaks record

by

  • Luis Barrucho – @luisbarrucho
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Barbed wire with flags of Mexico and the United States in the background

Credit, Getty Images

The number of Brazilians illegally crossing the southern border of the United States broke an all-time record in fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021). In all, 56,881 were arrested, an increase of 700% over the same period in 2020.

The data were released this Friday (10/22) by the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

In September alone, 10,471 attempted the crossing, the highest mark during the period.

The majority tried to enter the country from the State of Arizona (36,682 or 65% of the total).