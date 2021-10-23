7-meter shark kissing dog during boat trip – Glamor Magazine

+



A scene is making success on social media. The reason? An unusual friendship between a Labrador dog and a seven-meter-long whale shark was re-recorded on video in Australia.

Dog kisses 7 meter shark during boat trip (Photo: Instagram Reproduction)

According to the diving instructor, jade pursell, 28, she and a friend took a boat to the Ningaloo region to dive.

In the vehicle, in addition to the practice equipment, the pair decided to take Jade’s pet dog, the furry sailor.

During the dive, Sailor was alone in the boat while the owner explored the sea when a whale shark approached the vessel. The dog was not afraid of the 7 meter animal and was curious to get to know him better.

When witnessing the scene, she, who was close to the boat, recorded the reaction of the Labrador. In the images it is possible to see the animal leaning on the boat to get a closer look. At one point, the dog reaches out and “kisses” his new friend, who had part of his head out of the water.

“It was such an innocent interaction that I felt really lucky to see her. To think that Sailor is probably the only dog ​​in the world to have kissed a whale shark is very special,” she told Daily Staa.