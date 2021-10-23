77.4% of new companies in Brazil do not have employees, says IBGE – Economy

Most open companies in Brazil have only a partner or owner and do not have employees. This is what the Demographics of Enterprises and Entrepreneurship Statistics survey, by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), released this Friday (22) points out.

According to the survey, which brings the most up-to-date data on entrepreneurship in the country, from the total of 947,311 companies that entered the market in 2019:

• 77.4% (733 530) they had no salaried staff, but only partners or owners;

• 20.5% (19647) they had from one to nine salaried people; and

• 2% (19,134), ten or more people.

In the same period, 656,372 exits (closures) companies. The majority, 515,076 (78.5%), without employees, in addition to:

• 135,332 (20.6%) with one to nine people; and

• 5,964 (0.9%) with ten or more people.

The data, collected from Cempre (Central Register of Companies), of the IBGE, also show that in 2019 the country had 4,683,840 registered companies, being that:

• 49.3% (2,309,212) they had no employees;

• 40.7% (1908,402) with one to nine people; and

• 10% (466,226) with ten or more people.

Of this total computed in the year, 3,736,529 are classified as “survivors“, that is, they have been in activity since 2012.

Active companies employ 39.7 million

Companies active in 2019 employed 39.7 million employed people, of which 33.1 million (83.3%) as salaried employees and 6.6 million (16.7%) as partners or owners.

The salaries and other remuneration paid by these entities totaled R$ 1.1 trillion, with an average monthly salary of 2.5 minimum wages (BRL 2,750).

The average age of the companies was 11.7 years old.

The study highlights that market entry and exit movements have a significant impact not only on the number of companies (mainly in the range of zero to nine salaried employed persons), but also on the number of employed persons.

In particular partners or owners, since, with the new entities, in 2019, there was an increase of 2.1 million employed people, of which:

• 1 million (48.6%) they were salaried occupied people; and

• 1.1 million (51.4%), partners or owners.

Among those who left, in turn, there was a reduction of 1.3 million employed people, as follows:

• 438.9 thousand (34.7%) they were salaried occupied people; and

• 826.6 thousand (65.3%) they were partners or owners.

Men are responsible for the majority of employment relationships

In 2019, men accounted for the majority of employment relationships in companies, with 60.6%, compared to women, 39.4%.

Furthermore, this composition by sex was similar between demographic events: women’s participation in the events of survival, entry and exit of companies were, respectively, 39.3%, 41.3% and 42.7%.

On the other hand, the analysis of the level of education revealed a profile of employees distinguished by demographic events, with lower participation of the most educated in companies that were entering and leaving the market (8.4% and 7.5%, respectively) than among the survivors (14.7%).