82 year old woman uses NFT to buy 20% of apartment in RS | Rio Grande do Sul

For five decades at the head of a ballet school in Porto Alegre, Lenita Ruschel, 82, says she was looking for a property to buy and rent. However, it did not have all the value and did not intend to make a loan. It was then that the proposal for a real estate agency emerged: why don’t you buy part of the property and receive a prorated rent?

“I knew some people at the real estate agency that I trust and they explained to me how it worked. It gives people the opportunity to buy at least a part if they can’t buy everything and already earn without getting into debt. I accepted right away. We talked in one day. and, on the other, we have already closed the deal”, says Lenita, who wants to buy the rest of the property in the future.

That’s how Lenita became the first person in Brazil to have digital ownership of a property. The deal was formalized this Friday morning (22) in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

The acquisition of 20% of an apartment in the Praça Nilo building, located in the Petrópolis neighborhood, was made through NFT – “non fungible token” in English, or non-fungible token. It’s a kind of digital authenticity seal. Stamp can be used for physical or digital items.

The property is a single, with bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom. Lenita lives in the region and liked the mirrored building. Payment was made via PIX, the national system for instantaneous transfer of funds between account holders. With the acquisition, she is entitled to 20% of the lease value, and this share may increase if she buys more parts of the property.

“Those interested in a property do not need to buy and pay everything at once or finance part of it. The proposal is that interested parties acquire part of the property and, over time, the rest”, explains Andreas Blazoudakis, responsible for Netspaces, company technology for the real estate market that launched the initiative in Brazil.

The company, chosen to be a partner in the initiative, has already digitized 30 client properties in Porto Alegre.

The Imovelweb platform, focused on the negotiation of properties for rent and acquisition, joined with Netspaces to launch the first digitalized properties in Brazil.

In practice, the property and its deed are linked to an encrypted token based on blockchain technology, the same as cryptocurrencies. It is this token that is traded.

When someone buys the token, it is registered that this person is the owner of the property. Registration is also done at a notary’s office, in the traditional way, in order to provide security for the buyer.

The difference in relation to the traditional way of buying properties is that, with the digitalization of properties, it is possible to buy the entire token and be the owner of the property or buy fractions, investing less money, becoming the owner of a part and receiving rent proportional, for example.

In this modality, there is no financing and no interest charged. The transmission of the name in the deed and registration of the property is only made when the settlement is complete, as it is in a real estate financing.

The advantage over financing is that it is possible to pay off as the money comes in and not necessarily follow a bank’s installment schedule. Also, if the property appreciates, whoever owns the token or fractions of it benefits when selling to other people, just as it is in the traditional market.

Live or lease: how it works

The buyer needs to purchase at least 20% of the token, which is what the property represents. Fractions of the same token will not be sold to more than one person. The technology allows this, but, as this is a novelty, the objective now is to familiarize the public with the digitalization of real estate. So, Netspaces only allows one buyer for each fraction of the property.

For those who choose, at the time of purchase, to live locally, the monthly rent payment is based on the remaining 80%. Netspaces brings together real estate companies that are responsible for this management.

After the one-year contract period, it is possible to buy more than the initial 20%. As the resident acquires more participation, the tendency is for the rent to get lower, after all, it is as if he were paying rent for himself.

For buyers who decide to lease the apartment, it is only possible to switch to housing after the end of the contract signed with the tenant.

In the case of Mrs. Lenita, considering that the rent charged will be 0.5% of the property’s value, which is R$ 700 thousand (rate estimated by Netspaces), the rent will be R$ 3.5 thousand per month, outside the condominium fees of the building and IPTU.

As she starts as the owner of up to 20%, she receives 20% of the rent monthly, that is, R$700. If she were the resident, she could deduct this amount from the rent, paying R$2.8 thousand monthly.

In ten years, if the buyer does not become the owner of at least 50% of the property, the original owner of the 80% will have the right to purchase. In the next fifteen years, it is necessary to own at least 75% real estate and, in 20 years, 100%.