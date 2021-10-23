A project approved by the Senate gives room to set back the environmental goal, warn specialists; see analysis | Environment

On the eve of the United Nations conference on climate change, COP 26, Congress took the first step to change the rules of commitments that Brazil assumed to curb global warming. Senators approved a bill that is the target of criticism from experts, despite the fact that lawmakers point to advances in the proposal.

Approved on Wednesday (20), PL 1539, by senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), alters articles of the law of the National Policy on Climate Change. In the view of critics, the decision of the senators was “nonsense” and needs to be corrected by the federal deputies who are yet to analyze and vote on the proposal.

Climate researchers and scientists criticize PL 1539 mainly on four points:

Withdrawal calculation basis: For the calculation basis of the emission reduction target, the PL text exchanges a real value used since 2015 to adopt the concept of "projected emissions";

President alone can set directions: The new calculation basis (projected emissions) and the actions will be defined in a regulation that will come from a presidential decree;

It does not necessarily provide for the end of deforestation: The proposal to "mandatory" bring the end of illegal deforestation to 2025, which was in the original version of the text, is not included in the project. "Emphasis on eliminating deforestation" is now planned to achieve emissions targets;

Two conflicting goals: If approved and sanctioned, the law will cause Brazil to have two emission reduction targets: one that was already presented to the UN in December and another that could allow greater environmental damage.

“It is urgent to remove this nonsense from the agenda before Arthur Lira’s tractor (PP-AL) approves it, giving Bolsonaro the perfect excuse to further reduce Brazil’s paltry climate ambition and creating an extra constraint for the country, which is already arrives at the Glasgow conference next week as a global environmental pariah,” says the Climate Observatory network.

See below for details of these and other points:

The bill approved in the Senate looks at excerpts from the National Policy on Climate Change (PNMC), which is the legislation that consolidates the international goals assumed by Brazil at the UN.

The Brazilian climate goal was initially defined in 2015, when the Paris Agreement brought together countries that agreed to commit to limiting global warming to an increase of up to 1.5ºC in this century.

In 2020, countries renewed the goals they had set themselves. In this renewal, Brazil was one of the only countries that fell back on its goal, allowing the country to reach 2030 emitting 400 million tons of greenhouse gases more than what was foreseen in the original goal.

Now, the bill approved in the Senate supersedes the current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions presented at the UN in 2020, a new one that will be determined by a projection of emissions that will be defined in the future by a decree by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Environmentalists do not exempt from criticism the use of the concept of “projected emissions”, even though the PL makes reference that the projections should be based on the Brazilian emissions inventory and the year 2005.

While the text presented at the UN speaks of a 37% reduction in emissions in 2025 and 43% in 2030, PL 1539 promises to reduce emissions by 43% in 2025 and 50% in 2030.

The change sounds good, but, according to experts, it’s just a play on words.

President alone can define directions

Unlike the PL, the target presented in 2020 gives an exact reduction value, stipulating that Brazil may reach 2025 emitting 1.7 billion tons of greenhouse gases.

To reach this value, the reduction was calculated based on the total volume of gases emitted in 2005. This value is calculated by the report called “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory”, which is published by the Ministry of Science and Technology . The document periodically reviews the absolute value of gas emissions used in the calculation.

Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, explains that, now, congressmen have decided to disregard the Inventory of Greenhouse Gases Emissions and do not detail on which basis the calculation of the reduction of gases that Brazil should achieve in 2025 will be made .

“In PL 1,539, the government ends the calculation basis and says that it will define how much Brazil can emit until 2025, but it does not say how it will calculate this data”, says Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.

“Jair Messias Bolsonaro will project Brazil’s emissions and detail the measures to reduce them. The president’s imagination will substitute a reference number”, complements a note from the Climate Observatory.

The executive director of WWF-Brasil, Maurício Voivodic, explains that the bill makes room for the federal government to benefit large sectors responsible for carbon emissions. “By decree, the government can inflate the 2025 projections, bringing exaggerated assumptions to give emitters room,” says Voivodic.

Brazil’s net emission is currently around 1.6 billion tons of gases – the country is the sixth largest emitter of gases on the planet. The biggest carbon emitters in the country are deforestation and agriculture.

Illegal deforestation without focus

Illegal deforestation is the main carbon emitter in Brazil, followed by agriculture. However, the bill does not address the country’s goal of zeroing the problem.

According to monitoring by the Climate Observatory, the PL text had two versions: one of April 27, which was filed at the Senate table and gave rise to the text approved on Wednesday, and one of April 28, published only in the Senate Diary, but ignored since the beginning of the proceedings.

The version that disappeared from the process established a date of 2025 to zero illegal deforestation, in addition to establishing a ceiling of 1.2 billion tons on emissions in 2025, despite any change in the methodology that alters emissions in the base year.

The text provided for the 1st paragraph of article 12: “The details of the actions to achieve the objective expressed in the caput shall be provided for by decree within 120 days, which shall provide, obligatorily, actions and instruments for the elimination of illegal deforestation pursuant to law 12,651, of May 25, 2012, until the year 2025″.

But the approved text did not preserve the obligation and also removed the 120-day deadline. According to the approved content, the detailing of actions to achieve the goals should now have “emphasis on eliminating illegal deforestation and promoting sustainable agriculture”.

“If Brazil achieves the goal of reducing deforestation by 2025, our products, especially agricultural products, will have easier access to the largest and most demanding consumer markets, in addition to attracting billions of dollars in direct investments,” said Kátia Abreu after project approval. Kátia said that there is already an agreement for the text to be voted quickly in the Chamber of Deputies.

Among senators, there were reactions against the lack of guidelines in the PL. “We need to say the deadline, but we also need to define the paths to reach this deadline”, commented Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA).

The Climate Observatory highlights that PL 1539, despite contradicting the existing climate target, does not extinguish the climate commitment presented by Brazil to the Paris Agreement, causing the country to have two conflicting reduction targets.

“The law [PL 1.539/21] creates a paradoxical situation: from the moment it is enacted (if approved by the Chamber), the country starts to have two NDCs, and, at the same time, none. We will keep the current international target, deposited with the UN Climate Convention, (37% in 2025 and 43% in 2030), and the new, national one (43% in 2025 and 50% in 2030), still without regulation and not even without a calculation basis, waiting for Bolsonaro’s pen stroke,” says a note from the Climate Observatory.

The legal advisor of the Socio-environmental Institute (ISA), Maurício Guetta, recalls that the Paris Agreement establishes that countries must improve the ambition of their climate goals with each review, and not retreat.

Therefore, according to Guetta, “if the PL is not corrected in the Chamber, the National Congress will make Brazil suffer an even greater shame at the Climate Conference [COP 26].”

The PL goes to vote in the Chamber of Deputies, where it can go through changes or be kept as it is. Afterwards, it will go to promulgation.

“If Congress approves this PL as it stands, everything that is already bad could get worse. The PL would drop like a bomb in the middle of a climate conference, further affecting the country’s image. In addition, they give Bolsonaro the perfect excuse to go back on climate goals,” says Astrini.

New climate ‘pedal’

According to experts, this is not the first time that politicians and the government of Jair Bolsonaro have weakened Brazil’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020, the Climate Observatory pointed out that the Ministry of the Environment pedaled to renew the goal: then-minister Ricardo Salles maintained the same reduction percentage defined in the 2015 goal of reducing emissions by 43% by 2030 and reaching in 2025 with a 37% reduction, both in relation to 2005 emissions levels. However, it did not update the calculation basis used to calculate the emissions.

Thus, if in 2015 the 43% reduction target meant emitting 1.2 billion tons of gases by 2030, the new target, with the same reduction rate, allows Brazil to emit 1.6 billion tons in the same period . The intermediate target for 2025 changes emissions from 1.3 billion tons to 1.7 billion tons.

In order to just maintain the climate target previously assumed by Brazil in the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of the Environment should have committed to reducing 57% of emissions by 2030, and not just 43%.

Reactions to processing

Below, see other positions of entities and researchers

“Setting targets on projections to be made by decree without a known objective parameter is more or less the same as doubling the target without having a target. The goal is up to the pen on duty!” -André Lima, Democracy and Sustainability Institute

“The bill should present more ambitious goals for Brazil, especially with regard to forest restoration and the containment of deforestation. The climate emergency requires effective commitments from the Government and society with public environmental policies.” -Malu Ribeiro, SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation

“If the Senate’s intentions seemed good, the rush to change the bill in plenary and the interests involved seem to have led to mistakes that made it an open path for setbacks on climate goals. The Paris Agreement establishes that countries must guarantee the progressivity of their goals and the approved text does the opposite: retroacting the Brazilian goals.” – Maurício Guetta, Legal Adviser of the Instituto Socioambiental

“The PL is out of line with the Paris Agreement, in form and content. It does not expand Brazil’s climate ambition and confuses the messages for COP26. Brazil can reduce emissions between 66% and 82% by 2030, and still grow and develop, according to recent studies.” – Natalie Unterstell, president of the Talanoa Institute

“The PL for changing the National Policy on Climate Change does not establish the calculation to reach the agreed target for 2025 and leaves society confused about the real effectiveness and intent of the approved target. In the midst of a mismanagement of the environment, the PL is at least suspicious.” – Fabiana Alves, Climate and Justice coordinator at Greenpeace Brazil