A teacher in the US is turned away for imitating and ridiculing indigenous peoples; watch video | World

A math teacher at a California high school in the United States was fired after a video surfaced in which she appeared in a fake headdress mimicking and satirizing indigenous people, according to reports in US press vehicles.

The video was published on Wednesday (19). In it, the teacher screams the word “sohcahtoa” as if it were an indigenous cry —”sohcahtoa” is a word to remember the concepts of sine (opposite side divided by hypotenuse), cosine (adjacent side divided by hypotenuse) and tangent (opposite side divided by the adjacent side) of an angle.

The teacher stamps her feet, jumps and dances in a way that is supposedly similar to indigenous rituals. She even makes mentions of the “water god” and the “stone god”, which would be attempts to make jokes.

According to the “Los Angeles Times”, the agency responsible for schools in the region said that the teacher’s actions do not represent the district’s values.

There was a meeting to talk about the incident, and several people claimed that the teacher’s exposure was racist.

The teaching agency stated that her behavior is totally unacceptable and offensive to the Native peoples of America.

The teachers’ union said it was frustrated with the teacher.

The director of an indigenous rights group in Southern California told The Los Angeles Times that people reacted with a bit of anger because they considered the teacher’s actions to be disrespectful.

Representatives of indigenous communities told the newspaper that they are tired of being the object of jokes and that they are not a fantasy.

In California, students entering high school in 2030 will need to have a semester of ethnic studies before they can graduate.

Video released by a student of indigenous studies

The video was recorded by a student who is from the native peoples, and was posted on a social network on the profile of a woman named Akalei Brown.

Buzzfeed News caught up with Brown. She is a Native Peoples Studies student at a University of California, and received the video of the person who recorded it. She said that this type of behavior is unacceptable, and that adults in the indigenous community should say something about the math teacher’s dance.