A woman is raped on a train and passengers film the crime instead of providing help – Mix it up

A woman was raped last Wednesday (13), inside a train in Pennsylvania, in the United States. During the crime, which took place around 9 pm, other people were in the car and witnessed the scene, but did not intervene, did not call for help, only recorded videos and photos at the time of the incident.

State police said those present recorded images of the crime being committed. Security cameras caught the man entering the train, sitting next to the victim and, moments later, striking up a conversation with her. After a while, the man starts the attack, rips the woman’s clothes and rapes her in front of the other 10 passengers.

The sexual abuse lasted about eight minutes, and only ended after an official from the SEPTA (Pennsylvania Public Transportation Agency) police department got into the locomotive and stopped the assailant.

According to The Washington Post, the woman was rescued at the 69th Street Transportation station in Upper Darby, Delawar County County. SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch lamented what had happened and the lack of empathy of those present at the time of the crime.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrible act, and it could have been stopped earlier if a passenger called 911.”

The perpetrator, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, was indicted for the crime of aggravated sexual assault, for holding the witness at the scene at the time of the abuse. He remains in prison and his bail is US$ 180 thousand, about R$ 992 thousand. The victim did not have his identity revealed, being preserved. She was referred to a hospital, where she underwent medical evaluations.

