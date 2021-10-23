Adolescents and children will be vaccinated at 36 stations – 24 Hour Fields







10/22/2021, 9:49 am, Photo: César Ferreira/SupCom.



The Municipal Health Department, through the Subsecretariat of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav) is holding this Saturday (23) the “D” Day of the National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents. Across the city, 36 clinics will be open from 8 am to 4 pm to update the vaccination booklet for minors aged between 2 months to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days. The secretariat will adopt all protective measures against Covid-19, in order to prevent contagion among health workers and the population.

The official opening of D-Day will take place at 10 am, in Cidade da Criança. There will be a lot of play for the kids. There, vaccination will be exclusive to children aged 2 months to 6 years, 11 months and 29 days. Already at the Health Center, which is in the building attached to the secretariat, will be immunized only children aged 9 to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days.

The multi-vaccination campaign began on October 1st and continues until the 29th. The Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), Charbell Kury, asks parents or guardians not to miss the clinics.

“Parents have an important role in the mission of keeping the vaccination of children and adolescents up to date. The more children vaccinated, the greater the shield of protection. By expanding the vaccination coverage, we prevent diseases such as meningitis from returning”, explained Charbell, stressing that it is important to take the vaccination booklet so that professionals can assess if there is any vaccine that has not yet been applied and thus complete the vaccination schedule recommended in the calendar .(read more below)

Among the available vaccines are: Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent Pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Polio Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (Conjugate), VOP (Oral Polio Vaccine ), Yellow fever, Triple viral (Measles, rubella, mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox), DTP (Triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

As for updating the adolescents’ booklets, the recommended vaccines are: HPV, dT (dual adult), Yellow fever, Triple viral, Hepatitis B, dTpa and Meningococcal ACWY (conjugate). (read more below)

VACCINATION UNITS IN OPERATION ON D-DAY:

Children’s City – Exclusively for children aged 2 months to 6 years, 11 months and 29 days (read more below)

Health Center – Health Department – Exclusively for children aged 9 to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days (read more below)

UBSF Patronato São José

UBS Board Member Josino

UBS Whaling

UBS Custodópolis

UPH Morro do Coco

Guarus Health Center

UBSF Santa Helen UBS Santo Amaro

UBS Penha

UBSF Lagamar

UBSF Felix Miranda

UBS Eldorado

UBSF Village

UBS Santa Maria

UPH Saint Edward

Ponta da Lama UBS

UBS Santos Dumont

UBS Road Park

ESF Santa Cruz

UBSF Park Pleasures

UPH Traverse

Ururaí UPH

UPH São José

Ponta Grossa UBS

UBSF Poço Gordo

Morangaba UBS

UBS IPS

UBS Lagoa de Cima

UBS Imperial

UBSF Jamil Abido

UBSF Saturnino Braga

UBS Venda Nova

UBSF São Sebastião

UBS stumps