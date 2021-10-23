After 39 years, billionaire accused of killing his wife and two other people – International

A 78-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, best friend and neighbor (Photo: Getty Images/Reproduction) An unsolved crime that has plagued the United States for nearly 40 years has finally been solved. The American billionaire, Robert Dust, 78, was charged this Friday (22/100 for the murder and disappearance of the body of his wife, Kathleen, and two other murders. The woman disappeared in 1982.).

The man also confessed that he murdered Susan Berman, in self-defense, in 2000. The fact that she was his best friend didn’t stop him from killing her. Robert wanted, at the time, to prevent Susan from testifying about his wife’s disappearance. The billionaire’s friend’s body was found shot in the back of the head at her home in Beverly Hills.

A third homicide was associated with Robert: that of his neighbor, found dismembered in 2001. He confessed to dismembering the man, but to this day claims the murder was in self-defense. With the confession, the US justice dropped the charges against him.

Last week, Robert Dust was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The criminal complaint, which charged him with second-degree murder, was filed by New York police this Tuesday (10/19).

Curiosity



Robert divorced Kathie in 1990, eight years after the disappearance, claiming abandonment. In 2017, the woman was declared legally dead at the request of her family.

Also, in 2015, the billionaire was the subject of documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. He was caught speaking phrases like “Done, they caught you” and “Kill them all, of course” in interviews for the feature film, while he thought the microphone was turned off. He was arrested in 2015, hours after the video first aired.

