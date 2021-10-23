After a councilor’s complaint, health professionals from Patos will be benefited » PATOS ONLINE

The Public Ministry of Accounts of Paraíba-MPC-PB, received a complaint from councilor Josmá Oliveira (Patriota), against the Municipality of Patos, regarding the fulfillment of functional progressions of health workers in the municipality of Patos.

The document was signed by the prosecutor, Luciano Andrade Farias, and determines the municipal management of Patos, which no longer rejects requests for functional progression of servers, based on the prohibition existing in Municipal Decree 01/2021 signed by Mayor Nabor Wanderley, and by Complementary Law 173/2020.

Josmá alleges that the municipality has been violating several provisions of Municipal Law No. 4,275/2013, due to the existence of at least a hundred professionals who have protocols (annex) of progressions and

other rights forwarded and not granted by the municipality, generating an act of administrative improbity.

Another point questioned by the councilor concerns the non-compliance with Federal Law No. 8142/90, and the fact that the municipality is not disclosing the management reports provided for in article 4 of Federal Law 8080/90.

The councilor points out in the complaint that the municipality has a career plan, positions and salaries (PCCS), but has never implemented it, and that there are dozens of professionals with protocols of up to 05 years without granting their vertical progression.

Our report contacted the municipality’s attorney, Alexandro Lacerda to provide clarification on the complaint. Until the closing of the article, we didn’t get an answer.

