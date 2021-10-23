After A Farm 13, Lary calls Tati a hypocrite and takes change from the funk girl.

Eliminated from the week of A Fazenda 2021, Lary Bottino called Tati Quebra Barraco a masked, underhanded and hypocrite. This Friday (22), after listening carefully to the critics, the funkeira gave the ex-MTV payback and detonated her: “I think the same thing about her”.

During the recording of A Fazenda – Última Chance, a dynamic shown at Hora do Faro, Gui Araujo’s friend took advantage of the space to wash the dirty clothes with the singer. However, the current pawn repaid in kind. “Look, I respect her opinion, but I think the same thing about her too! Keep it up, truck driver,” fired Tati.

“Everything she put for me, I want for her. I think just like her, it’s good that our tune is good. What she put for me, I would put for her too, if she were there,” the confined woman.

On the Sunday stage, Lary was frightened by the positioning of his former partner in reality. “It’s a shame that you think that about me because, in fact, you never told me that. I came into the program with a lot of information about you, but I never judged you before I met you. You were a person who liked a lot”, commented the eliminated .

During the dynamics commanded by Rodrigo Faro, the ex-On Vacation With the Ex also killed the longing for Arcrebiano de Araujo, Bil, with whom he was engaging in an affair in the game. “You were missed in bed over there, over there sleeping beside me,” commented the model. The influencer was encouraged by the message and said she will wait outside the game.

The dynamic will be shown on Sunday (24), starting at 3:15 pm, at Hora do Faro.

Check out some excerpts from the recording:

washing dirty laundry live 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6aUbx49vmF She laughs. (@used to) October 22, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos