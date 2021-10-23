After Alex’s indication, São Paulo base defender commits an act of indiscipline and returns to Coritiba | soccer

São Paulo ended the defender’s contract Thiago Dombroski , 19 years old, this week. The player was on loan until January 2023, but committed an act of indiscipline and was released. Indicated by coach Alex, he has a contract with Coritiba until the end of 2023.

Entrepreneur Naor Malaquias confirmed the departure of the GE, but did not comment on the São Paulo club’s motivation for Dombroski’s resignation. The player’s staff is now seeking a loan for another club. The information was initially given by OneTwo Sports.

The team from São Paulo had a purchase option at the beginning of next season. The fine for the domestic market is R$ 10 million, while the international transfer has a value of 50 million euros.

The defender was a bet of Alex, under-20 coach. He followed closely the defender when he did an internship in the base categories of the Coxa. At the time, Thiago Domboski was in transition and varied training between his category and the professional team.

In São Paulo, the defender was a starter and played 17 matches (14 for the Brasileirão U-20 and three for the Campeonato Paulista). The São Paulo Tricolor is in the semifinal of the national championship against Athletico – on the way, away from home, draw 1-1.

1 of 1 Thiago Dombroski left São Paulo after a case of indiscipline — Photo: Miguel Shincariol/Saopaulofc.net Thiago Dombroski left São Paulo after a case of indiscipline — Photo: Miguel Shincariol/Saopaulofc.net

