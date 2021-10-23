After being convicted of murder, billionaire is accused of killing wife | World

reproduction He confessed to the crime while talking to himself

Robert Durst, US tycoon, was accused this Friday (22) of killing his own wife. Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982 and four years ago was found dead at her family’s request.

Last week, Durts was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife’s best friend. Susan Berman was shot to the back of the head in 2000. The suspicion is that the tycoon wanted to prevent her from going to the police to testify about Kathie’s disappearance.

The reason for the new charge is the documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

, shown in 2005, which shows the audio in which the billionaire confesses to the murders. In production, you can hear him whisper “Done, they got you” and “Kill them all, of course”.

New York Police filed a criminal complaint against Durst last Tuesday (19). Now he is charged with second degree murder for the death of his wife, Kathie.

In addition to Susan and Kathie, Durst has confessed to dismembering his neighbor in self-defense. The charges in this case were dropped after the confession.

Robert Durst’s family occupies the 47th position in the Forbes ranking, with a fortune estimated at US$8.1 billion (approximately R$46 billion).