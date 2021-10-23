After changes in seed, paiN will face Virtus.pro in Major debut | DRAFT5

The change promoted by CIS Virtus.pro in your cast for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 resulted in changes in the competition calendar, as revealed by the Romanian tournament organizer through their social networks this Friday morning (22).
The alterationthe no seed implies the exchange of two matches of the opening round. Previously, the Brazilian fatherN would face the russian entropy, while the German BIG would face Virtus.pro in its debut in the most renowned event on the world stage.
Nonetheless, the changes cause the fatherN now have to prepare to face the Virtus.pro on your debut, while the entropy becomes the new opponent of BIG. The change, incidentally, was the target of criticism from the community and also from athletes harmed by the decision.
See below what the calendar will look like with the exchange:
Tuesday, October 26:
The clashes valid for the inaugural round of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will start around 5am next Tuesday (26).