The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.| Photo: Marcos Correa/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro commented on Thursday night (21) the departure of four secretaries from the Ministry of Economy. The president stated that “there are a secretary who wants to assert his will.” The casualties in the team of minister Paulo Guedes occurred after the announcement of an agreement between the government’s political wing and Congress to change the spending ceiling. Despite this, the head of the Executive said earlier that Guedes remains in government.

On Thursday, the president announced a monthly aid of R$ 400 for truck drivers to offset the rise in diesel. However, category leaders rejected Bolsonaro’s proposal. “Some didn’t want to be on the economic team. It gives aid to truck drivers. Is that a lot? Is that little? It’s possible at the moment. That’s more than R$ 3 billion throughout the year… will. The minister gave his decision. Let’s spend within the ceiling, because the reforms continue,” said the president during the weekly live.

Bolsonaro also stated that he expects further readjustments in fuel prices. “Are there going to be new fuel adjustments? Certainly we will. Why am I going to deny this? We are looking for a solution,” he said. One of the solutions, according to the president, would be aid for diesel for truck drivers.