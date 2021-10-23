After homophobic posts, fans of the Minas volleyball team will ignore central Maurício Souza

Central Maurício Souza, from the Minas volleyball team, current vice-champion of the Superliga, will not have support on the court if it depends on the main fans of the men’s team. Independente intends to ignore the Brazilian national team player after the repeated homophobic posts.

Repercussion: Bisexual superman divides Brazilian volleyball and generates ‘indirect’ exchanges led by Douglas and Maurício

In its Instagram account, the organizer stated that it will continue to support the team on the court, but expressed disgust with the athlete’s opinions.

“In recent weeks, the athlete repeated homophobic positions and prejudiced manifestations. Independente cannot remain silent. Homophobia is an unbailable crime in Brazil, subject to jail. Last year, 224 LGBTs were murdered in the country, one of the most violent in the world. It is unacceptable that we have to silently watch criminal acts being committed by a player who wears our shirt as if they were normal,” says the post.

The fans said they will not boo the player, but do not intend to celebrate his points or shout his name during the games.

“Independente manifests itself in a way to repudiate the behaviors and will adopt the posture of making it invisible. The Independente’s delegation decided that it will ignore the athlete Maurício Souza in social networks, games and demonstrations. Support for the team, the project and others athletes will remain as always. What homophobics want is a stage to reverberate their prejudices, and it will not be through us that this will happen. When a fan is discriminated against, for us, it’s as if everyone is,” says the note from the fans.

Recently, Maurício Souza criticized the comic book of the new Superman kissing another man.

“Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go on and see where we’re going to end up…”, wrote the player.

The player also criticized TV Globo’s decision to use a neutral pronoun in its soap operas, recognizing people who prefer not to identify with a specific gender.

Maurício’s post was followed by comments from other volleyball athletes, such as Sidão and Wallace. The latter wrote “Misericórdia” as a way of endorsing criticism.

The post had a lot of repercussions, whether among those who agree with the position, or among those who saw there a manifestation of prejudice. This Friday, Douglas Souza, Mauricio’s teammate in the selection, also decided to enter the debate. Without mentioning his professional colleague, the pointer celebrated DC’s choice for the bisexuality of the superman.

After the repercussion, Maurício used social networks in an enigmatic way, without saying to whom he was referring.

“Nowadays, right is wrong and wrong is right… It doesn’t depend on me. If you have to choose a side, I take the side that I think is right! I stick with my beliefs, values ​​and ideas”, he wrote.