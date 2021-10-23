After piercing the ceiling, Guedes demands that BC ‘run with interest’

After recognizing that the federal government will break the spending ceiling in 2022, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, defended this Friday (22) that the Central Bank accelerate the hike in interest rates to contain inflation in Brazil. During a press conference at the ministry, Guedes said that the fiscal area got worse with the burst of the ceiling and that, therefore, the BC also needs to raise the Selic (the basic interest rate) further.

If the inspector got a little worse, I came back [de viagem aos EUA] and the fiscal got a little worse, so you have to run a little more with the interest too.

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy

The Selic is currently at 6.25% per year, but the BC board will meet next week to decide its new level. The rate is set by the bank’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, and its eight directors. As it has formal autonomy since February this year, in theory the BC is free to define the level of interest rates.

At the previous meeting, held in September, BC leaders had signaled their intention to raise the rate by one more percentage point this month, to 7.25% per year.

Financial market economists claim, however, that the BC may be forced to accelerate this process of raising interest rates, as inflation does not let up. This would mean raising the Selic by 1.5 point next week, as was being speculated by investors this Friday afternoon. In the 12 months ended in September, the IPCA — the official inflation index — accumulated a 10.25% increase.

Hole in the ceiling to fund aid in an election year

The scenario worsened during the week, when the government’s intention to blow the spending ceiling — the fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget, corrected for inflation — became clear.

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, approved on Thursday by a special committee of the Chamber, with the sponsorship of the Bolsonaro government, foresees the possibility of the government spending R$ 83 billion more in 2022.

Part of these resources will finance Auxílio Brasil, the social program that will replace Bolsa Família, in the amount of R$ 400. The benefit will be paid to 17 million families by the end of next year, when Bolsonaro is seeking reelection.

This Friday afternoon, Guedes said that, with the PEC dos Precatórios, the ceiling’s overflow will be close to R$ 34 billion in 2022. In practice, this means that the government will spend more than expected, which puts even more pressure on inflation. In addition, the ceiling burst sends a negative signal to investors, which translates into a rise in the dollar and a fall in the stock market.

Guedes blames BC

Guedes, however, turned the responsibility for controlling inflation to the BC. “Whenever there is a localized increase, [de] food, building material, it’s temporary. now, is turning [um aumento] generalized, if everything is going up, everyone has to look at the Central Bank,” he said.

The minister also stated that the fiscal area was “perfectly under control” until his trip to the United States, which took place between October 18 and 22, for a meeting of the G20, the group of the 20 largest economies in the world.

“When I left to go to the United States, the fiscal was super tidy. So, if inflation is rising, let’s go for it,” said Guedes, again referring to the BC.