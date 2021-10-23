After victories over Argentina, Brazil faces Australia | Brazilian Team

The new cycle of the Brazilian women’s team has a new chapter. After beating Argentina in the last two friendlies, Pia Sundhage’s team has a new challenge: two matches against Australia in Sydney. The first this Saturday, at 5:50 am (Brasilia time), broadcast by Globo, SporTV and real time by ge .

The second duel will be next Tuesday, at 6:05 am, live on SportTV.

Australia is a very good team, they have very interesting players, for example Sam Kerr. This will be a good assessment to see how we will deal with an opponent with a different playing style. But not only that, it’s time to beat Australia. — Sundhage Sink

The post-Olympics phase started off calmly: two classic wins against Argentina. The first, 3 to 1, marked by necessary changes. The team showed potential, but still looking for tune, mainly by the debutants of the cast. Then, an even bigger score: 4 to 1. An even more convincing victory, with an imposing team facing Argentina from the start.

The challenge now is against Australia, placed fourth in the Tokyo Olympic Games. At the time, the Australians competed for the bronze medal with the United States, losing 4-3.

Analyzing the 23 players called up for this FIFA Date, Pia took the opportunity to anticipate the technical committee’s projects until the Copa America 2022. In order to follow the team’s renewal, the plan is to provide opportunities for new players and expand game strategies.

– We have different types of players, but also with different experiences. That’s the beauty of being a national team coach, you bring in new players and see how they manage to fit into the team. For example, Bruninha comes from the Under-20 team coached by Jonas, and it’s great to have her here with us. You can see that she is used to playing against international players.

In 2015, the Australians beat Brazil 1-0 in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The following year, the rematch came in the quarterfinals of the Olympics: a goalless draw in regular time and qualifying for the semifinal on penalties.