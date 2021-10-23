Aid of R$ 400 for truck drivers is confirmed by Bolsonaro; understand

This Thursday (10/21), in a live broadcast on social networks, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed the creation of aid, which will be aimed at the truck drivers class. The benefit will be worth R$ 400, being called “diesel aid”.

The benefit will be offered to 750,000 self-employed workers, generating an expenditure for the government of about BRL 3 billion resources within the Budget. According to the president, the creation of the benefit is a response by the economic team to the imminent readjustment of fuel.

According to the Chief Executive, the new readjustment in fuel prices will take place so that there is no shortage in Brazil. These measures occur in response to fluctuations and pressures in the international market and the rise in the dollar.

The diesel aid aims to ensure the circulation of goods, above all, to ensure the country’s supply. Since truck drivers are responsible for transporting goods, food and other supplies throughout the country.

Other guidelines

The president also spoke about the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil, and the increase in the price of cooking gas. According to Bolsonaro, the value of the cooking gas it has been under pressure from inflation and rising prices as a result of isolation and lockdown measures.

In addition, Bolsonaro stated that the value of the program will replace Bolsa Família is already set at R$400, without exception. Bolsonaro also commented on his expectation that administrative and tax reforms, which are currently stalled in Congress, will begin to move forward again.

During the live, the president did not comment directly on the resignations of the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and of the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt.