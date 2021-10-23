Aiming at the G-4, Internacional favorite receives Corinthians at Beira-Rio | hunch center

Paired on the table, International (6th) and Corinthians (7th) face off this Sunday with an eye on the approach of the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship.

This duel is marked by a historic rivalry, with some championships decided, including last year, when a draw at Beira-Rio took away the title of Internacional.

Even under the command of Internacional, from 2006 until now there have been 5 wins for Inter, four draws and four wins for Corinthians, which won for the last time in 2016.

However, Inter have not won since 2018 (two draws in the last two games).

Diego Aguirre is looking to recover from his home draw in the 50th minute of the second half last Thursday — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

Inter is with the sixth master performance (6 W, 4 E, 3 D, 56%), while Corinthians, with the fifth visitor performance (5V, 6E, 3D, 50%).

The International is the 12th client in submissions (12.5), but there is the second highest efficiency, with one goal every 7.7 attempts.

They will have a big challenge ahead because Corinthians is the seventh visitor with the least submissions (11.9) and has the second highest resistance, with one goal conceded every 18.4.

When looking for attack, Corinthians is the third visitor who finishes the least (8.1) and has the ninth efficiency, with one goal for every 10.4 conclusions.

The International is the 11th client in suffered submissions (10.6), with the 12th resistance, a goal conceded for every 9.9 contrary conclusions.

Some characteristics of the paired confrontation call our attention:

Corinthians is the team less punished with yellow cards in Brasileirão (36) and also the less punished with red (1), while Inter is the second most punished with cards (72) and the more punished with reds (8).

Under pressure, Sylvinho has a tough mission in Beira-Rio to rediscover the path of victories — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The International is the team that finishes the most on counterattacks (51), with five goals scored (fourth highest mark).

Corinthians is the fourth team that suffered less submissions in counterattacks (28) and only conceded two goals like that, the third best mark.

Does the ball come from outside the area?

But one characteristic the two teams have in common: Corinthians is the team that proportionally less finishes from outside the area, from where it is more difficult to score (40%), and Internacional is the third team that proportionately less risks by far (45%).

So, there are two teams that do their best to bring the ball into the area, but from there, each one manages to do it more or less often.

The match has the potential for Internacional to score from an aerial play because without counting penalties and direct fouls, the Internacional scored six of the last ten goals from high balls, what about Corinthians suffered in this way seven of the last ten.

Corinthians has more success with ground balls, having done seven of the last ten goals in exchanges, and that’s how Inter suffered six of the last ten goals.

Probability of each result

International – 42.9%

tie – 33.6%

Corinthians – 23.4%