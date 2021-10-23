Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria – International

WASHINGTON – The US Army announced this Friday, 22, that it had killed a leader of the al-Qaeda on a attack with a drone at Syria, two days after another attack on a base in the south of the country used by the anti-jihadist coalition led by the U.S.

“An American air strike launched today in northwestern Syria killed top al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar,” Commander John Rigsbee, spokesman for the US Army Central Command (Centcom), said in a statement.

There are no reports of other casualties in the attack, he added, saying it was carried out using a MQ-9 aircraft. “The removal of this top al-Qaeda leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to carry out future conspiracies and global attacks,” he said.

In late September, the Pentagon killed Salim Abu-Ahmad, another top al-Qaeda commander in Syria, in an air strike near Idlib in the country’s northwest.

He had been responsible for planning, financing and approving al-Qaeda’s cross-regional attacks, according to Centcom. “Al-Qaeda continues to pose a threat to the United States and our allies. Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with outside affiliates and plan foreign operations,” Rigsbee said.

The war in Syria created a complex battleground, involving foreign armies, militias and jihadists. Since it began in 2011 after a violent crackdown on anti-government protests, the war has killed around half a million people./AFP