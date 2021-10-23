Alec Baldwin: Actors and Film Technicians Union Says There Was Real Gun Ammunition Used in Filming

The union representing actors, film technicians and prop manufacturers in the United States said on Friday that the scenographic weapon used by actor Alec Baldwin had a real bullet. The information was passed on by the entity to its affiliates, through an email. An accidental shot fired by the artist hit and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the film’s 48-year-old director Joel Souza.

Police do not confirm that the ammunition used on the film set was real. In an interview with Deadline, the spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Rios, said that “we haven’t even started forensics on this issue yet.”

The email was triggered by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Staff, Film Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, its Territories and Canada (IATSE). According to the Los Angeles Times, which had access to the content, the union claims there was a real bullet in the stage gun.





Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died during the shooting of ‘The Raven’ in 1993 after being shot in the stomach by actor Michael Massee in one of the scenes. The gun, which was supposed to be loaded with blanks, had real bullets. Photo: Disclosure Jon-Erik Hexum died while filming the TV show “Cover Up” in 1984. Playfully, he pointed a loaded propeller pistol at his temple and fired, not realizing that the gun still contained powder. Stuntman SJ Harris died while filming ‘Deadpool 2’ in 2017. She lost control of her motorcycle, colliding with a glass window Photo: Reproduction Stuntman John Bernecker died in an accident on the set of “The Walking Dead” series in 2017. He fell to the ground from a height of 30 feet, was hospitalized, but did not resist. Photo: Reproduction American actor Vic Morrow died decapitated in a helicopter accident while shooting the 1982 film “On the edge of reality”. Photo: Reproduction During the filming of “The Return of the Musketeers”, 54-year-old British actor Roy Kinnear died when he fell from a horse in 1989 in Toledo, Spain. He was hospitalized, suffered a heart attack and did not resist. Photo: Reproduction

“A single real bullet was accidentally fired on set by the lead actor, hitting director of photography Halyna Hutchins,” says the email. “Both were rushed to hospital,” the text adds.

The email also says that the props, set decorations, special effects and constructions for the movie “Rust” were made by members of a New Mexico crew. They weren’t part of the union.





Photographer Jim Weber of Santa Fe New Mexican, the local newspaper, recorded the actor crying on the phone after giving testimony Photo: Reproduction / Jim Weber / The New Mexican Alec Baldwin appears bereft, after testifying about the incident that killed a director of photography on the “Rust” film crew Photo: Reproduction / Jim Weber / The New Mexican Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was 42 years old Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The cast of the movie ‘Rust’, gathered on location in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, USA Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The production of the film was interrupted indefinitely Photo: Publicity The film’s story was written by director Joel Souza, who was also injured, but is doing well, in partnership with actor Alec Baldwin Photo: Disclosure Bonanza Creek Ranch is a specialized location for Western-style movies in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, USA Photo: Publicity

The message signed by Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc concludes with a message of support for the film’s participants. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Halyna and her family. We also send good thoughts to Joel and his family for a full recovery.”

Circumstances investigated

According to Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, the location of the recordings, the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon (21). After the testimonies, the actor was seen crying at the entrance to the police station.

Rios said the shooting at Rancho Bonanza Creek took place in the middle of a scene that was being rehearsed or filmed. Police interviewed people on set to understand what actually happened. “We are now trying to determine how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” he said, adding that authorities had not filed any charges against anyone on the production team.

Hutchins was even flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, but she did not resist her injuries. Souza was referred to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.





In a statement released Thursday, the film’s producer, Rust Movie Productions LLC, said, “The entire cast is devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.” “We have discontinued production of the film indefinitely and are cooperating fully with the investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department. We are providing psychological counseling to everyone involved in the production of the film as we struggle to cope with this horrific event,” the statement continued.