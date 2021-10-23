Alec Baldwin: Before the fatal accident, part of the ‘Rust’ team would have warned of ‘poor safety with weapons’

It seems that the atmosphere was not the best on the set of “Rust”, even before the accidental firearm shot made by Alec Baldwin that killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, this Thursday afternoon (21). According to a message shared by Brazilian Amanda Petrone, who was Hutchins’ photography assistant in the feature film “Archenemy”, part of the film crew had already resigned from the project due to lack of security on set, including “poor security with weapons”, among others problems.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died during the shooting of ‘The Raven’ in 1993 after being shot in the stomach by actor Michael Massee in one of the scenes. The gun, which was supposed to be loaded with blanks, had real bullets. Photo: Disclosure Jon-Erik Hexum died while filming the TV show “Cover Up” in 1984. Playfully, he pointed a loaded propeller pistol at his temple and fired, not realizing that the gun still contained powder. Stuntman SJ Harris died while filming ‘Deadpool 2’ in 2017. She lost control of her motorcycle, colliding with a glass window Photo: Reproduction Stuntman John Bernecker died in an accident on the set of “The Walking Dead” series in 2017. He fell to the ground from a height of 30 feet, was hospitalized, but did not resist. Photo: Reproduction American actor Vic Morrow died decapitated in a helicopter accident while shooting the 1982 film “On the edge of reality”. Photo: Reproduction During the filming of “The Return of the Musketeers”, 54-year-old British actor Roy Kinnear died when he fell from a horse in 1989 in Toledo, Spain. He was hospitalized, suffered a heart attack and did not resist. Photo: Reproduction

Witness:After accidental shooting, Alec Baldwin asked why he received a ‘hot gun’

The account Petrone shared would be from one of the cameras working on the film. In the message, he also says that there was a lack of payment and oversight in relation to Covid-19. “We wrote about this exact subject last night and we left (the filming) this morning. It’s not in any of the papers. They called four non-union people to replace us and tried to turn the police against us,” the message reads.

Witness:After accidental shooting, Alec Baldwin asked why he received a ‘hot gun’

In addition to Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured by the accidental shooting but was already discharged. The union that represents actors, film technicians and prop manufacturers, in the United States, said on Friday that the scenographic weapon used by actor Alec Baldwin had a real bullet. The information was passed on by the entity to its affiliates, through an email. According to Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, the location of the recordings, the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. After giving testimony, the actor was seen crying at the entrance to the police station.

Understand:how scenographic weapons work and why they are dangerous

Baldwin commented on the case

Alec Baldwin commented on Halyna Hutchins’ death and Joel Souza’s injury through his Twitter profile.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, our deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” said the actor. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he continued. “My heart is broken for your husband, your son and for everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”