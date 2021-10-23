Alec Baldwin Didn’t Know Gun Delivered By Assistant Director Had Ammunition, Police Say | Movie theater

The information that the actor did not know about the ammunition is in the police search warrant obtained by the specialized magazine “The Hollywood Reporter”.

According to the document, Hutchins was hit in the chest. Director Joel Souza, who was behind her, was injured.

According to the magazine, the warrant was issued for detectives to investigate what happened at the location, where they collected other weapons and ammunition used in the film. The Wild West clothing worn by Baldwin was also taken.

The police document states that the assistant director who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin was also unaware that it was loaded with ammunition.

Actor collaborates with investigations

The actor said the death was “a tragic accident”. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to resolve how this tragedy occurred,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hutchins was even taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital, but did not resist the wounds.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague,” commented Baldwin.

“I’m in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”

Souza was taken by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. According to the specialized website Deadline, he was hit in the shoulder.

Hours later, actress Frances Fischer said on a social network that the director had already been discharged.

Asked about the information, the spokesman for the medical center, Arturo Delgado, said he was not authorized to disclose information about patients.

A Baldwin spokesman said that death was an accident. Baldwin testified and was released, according to Deadline. A photo from the local newspaper “Santa Fe New Mexican” shows the actor crying as he spoke on the phone outside the police station..

The shooting took place during a scene, police said, but it’s still not known if it was a rehearsal or a recording. “Detectives are investigating how and what kind of ammunition was fired.”

“This investigation remains open and active,” said sheriff spokesman Juan Rios. “No charges have been filed in relation to this incident. Witnesses continue to be heard.”

The production of the film was stopped.

film about accidental death

“Rust” is an Wild West movie starring and produced by Baldwin (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”) which also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”).

Baldwin plays the character that gives the film its name, set in Kansas in 1880 and tells story of boy and grandfather on the run after accusation of accidental death.

Halyna Hutchins was 42 years old and a director of photography. She has made films, shorts and television productions since 2012, according to the IMDb website.

She was born in Ukraine, grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and studied journalism in her country and filmmaking in Los Angeles.

As a director of photography, she has worked on such films as “Archenemy” (2020), with Joe Manganiello, “Blindfire” (2020) and “The Mad Hatter” (2021).

On Tuesday (19), two days before the incident, she posted a video on her Instagram profile on the set of “Rust”.

“One of the benefits of shooting a wild west movie is that you can ride a horse on your break,” said Hutchins.

DEATH ON FILM WITH ALEC BALDWIN