Alec Baldwin didn’t know which weapon that killed Halyna Hutchins had ammunition

The actor Alec Baldwin, 63, did not know that the gun he had received from an assistant director had ammunition before firing the shot that killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust”, this Thursday (21). The information is from The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

+ Halyna Hutchins’ husband says that Alec Baldwin is being ‘very helpful’

According to the publication, the information that he did not know the gun was loaded appears in the search warrant of the Santa Fe County Police, USA. Hutchins was shot in the chest and the film director, Joel Souza, who was behind her, was injured.

The warrant was issued for detectives to investigate the case at the location where the accident occurred, where other weapons and ammunition used in the film were collected. The characteristic costumes of the wild west, used by the actor in the filming, were also collected.

Also according to the Hollywood Reporter, the police document also states that the assistant director who handed the gun to Baldwin was also unaware that she had ammunition.

On his Twitter, Baldwin commented that the death of the director of photography was “a tragic accident” and that he collaborates with the investigations. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to resolve how this tragedy occurred,” said the actor.

Mattew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband told The Daily Mail that he spoke with the actor and he is being very helpful. Before that, Hutchins spoke to “Insider” and said he needed “time to understand” the tragedy.

