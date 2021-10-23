Alec Baldwin: Family of Brandon Lee, who died in 1993, laments similar tragedy with director; Halyna’s husband manifests

The accidental shooting of Alec Baldwin, who took the life of director Halyna Hutchins this Thursday (21), caused shock around the world. However, it’s not the first time such a tragedy has happened on a movie set. This Friday (22), the family of Brandon Lee – who was killed in a similar situation – regretted the news and commented on the case.

Bruce Lee’s son’s family members spoke through an official Twitter profile that honors the actor. “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins, Joel Souza, and everyone involved in the incident in ‘Rust’”said the note. Brandon’s posthumous account also lamented that this kind of accident still happens in Hollywood. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop”, they concluded.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

Brandon Lee died in March 1993, at age 28. The actor was in the recordings of a scene from the movie “The Raven” (1994), when he was also fatally hit by an accidental shot in the stomach. His co-star Michael Masse was the author of the shot made with the so-called scenographic weapon. After the tragedy, Masse took a year off from his career and was upset by what happened. The footage of the accident was destroyed as a result of a court settlement. Finally, the film was concluded with the use of a stunt double and special effects, which inserted Brandon’s face.

Halyna Hutchins Husband Speaks Up

After the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, her husband spoke about the matter for the first time. Wanted by the Insider portal, Matthew Hutchins vented: “I think there are no words to communicate this situation. I won’t be able to comment on the facts or the process we’re going through now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very supportive”.

Hutchins was also brief about the struggle he and his family face in the face of this painful loss. “I think we’re going to need a little more time before we can really synthesize her life in a way that’s easy to communicate”, he stated.

understand the case

One person died and another was injured after an accident that occurred on Thursday (21), on the filming set of “Rust” – Western premiered by Alec Baldwin, recorded in New Mexico, USA. Through an official statement, the Santa Fé police confirmed that the protagonist of the film was responsible for the shooting of a scenographic weapon.

“Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Rancho Bonanza Creek when a 911 call reported a shooting on the Western ‘Rust’ movie set. The office confirms that the two individuals shot on set were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, who were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.”, says the note.

According to local authorities, Hutchins was even taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, but she did not resist the injuries. Souza, in turn, was transported by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he remained until this Friday morning (22), to receive treatment after being hit in the shoulder by the gunshot.

Confirmation that the director was discharged came from actress and “Rust” cast member Frances Fischer, who responded to a tweet by Patricia Arquette lamenting the tragedy. “My feelings to the family of Halyna Hutchins. What a devastating loss. I send good energy to Joel Souza. I’m sure they’re all in pieces. Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun that killed the director and injured the director”, she wrote. “Director Joel Souza told me that he has already left the hospital”, warned Fischer.

Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of hospital. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 22, 2021

Also according to the Santa Fé police, the shooting took place during one of the scenes, but it is not yet known if this was part of the rehearsals or if it was actually recorded. “Detectives are looking at how and what kind of ammunition was fired. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in relation to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by officers”, informed.

The production of the feature was stopped. According to Deadline, Baldwin even testified yesterday and was released. People magazine released an image in which the actor appears “upset and in tears” on set while talking on the phone. A spokesperson for the artist also briefly commented on the episode. “There was an accident involving a misfire of a scenographic weapon”, told the publication.

“Rust” is a wild west movie starring and produced by Alec, who also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”). Baldwin plays the character that gives the production its name, set in 1880’s Kansas. Rust is the outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental murder.

Alec Baldwin manifests

This Friday (22), Alec Baldwin made a public statement for the first time. On his Twitter, the actor lamented and said he was “shocked” by what happened, which culminated in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins. “There are no words to translate my shock and sadness over this tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred.“, wrote the star.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

“I am in contact with your husband, offering my support for him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna“, concluded the statement.