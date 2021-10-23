Alec Baldwin Kills Director of Photography in Accident with Gun Used in Filming | National Newspaper

American actor Alec Baldwin killed one person and injured another when he accidentally fired a scenographic gun on a movie set in the United States.

Filming has been suspended. The set in the state of New Mexico was surrounded and became an area of ​​investigation. In the Wild West, Alec Baldwin plays a grandfather who runs away with his grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a farmer. It is not known whether the incident took place at rehearsal or during filming.

Baldwin fired a scenographic gun and shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Cinematographers work by operating the camera and usually position themselves close to the actors.

The shot also hit the film’s director, Joel Souza. Several different types of weapons can be used in a movie. The idea is that they look real. The stagehands union says there was a real bullet in the cylinder.

In the audio recording, the rescuer says that two people were accidentally shot. Halyna Hutchins was even taken to the hospital, but she didn’t resist. She was 42 years old and Ukrainian. He studied economics and journalism in Kiev before moving to Los Angeles, where he studied cinema.

Two days ago he posted a video and wrote: “One of the perks of filming a western is that you can ride a horse on the day off.”

Director of Photography Dennis Zanatta is Brazilian and studied with Halyna.

“It’s amazing how kind she has. So she ended up making a lot of connections, which helped her progress in her career very quickly. While a lot of newbies hadn’t made, like me, a feature film, she had already made four, five “, says Zanatta.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, was injured in the shoulder, but has already been discharged.

The local newspaper “Santa Fe New Mexican” published photos of Alec Baldwin after giving a statement to police on Thursday afternoon (21). Baldwin has a long career in film and television.

In 1993, actor Brandon Lee, son of actor Bruce Lee, was killed on set at the time of filming also by a scenographic weapon.

For shooting scenes, blank bullets are generally used. The end of the bullet is removed, but the capsule is left with gunpowder. Thus, when the actor fires the weapon, there is a “flare” and smoke from the shot, but without launching the projectile. For scenes where the bullet needs to appear in the barrel, the technician removes the end of the bullet, removes the powder and replaces the end of the capsule. So the bullet appears in one piece, but if the actor pulls the trigger, there is no firing.

Samuel Dormer works as a stage weapons coordinator. He explains that in the incident with Brandon Lee, there was a bullet stuck in the barrel of the gun.

Film director Craig Zobel said there’s no longer any reason to have blank weapons on set. He said they should be banned: “It’s an unnecessary risk. We have computers now,” he wrote.

Investigations into the Alec Baldwin case continue.