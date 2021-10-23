Alec Baldwin: Syndicate of Actors and Film Technicians Gives Details on Gun Used in Accidental Fire; check out

New developments… This Thursday (21), the world was shocked by the tragic accident that happened on the film set of the feature film “Rust”, which took the life of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director of the film, Joel Souza, 48. Today (22), the union that represents actors, film technicians and prop manufacturers, in the United States, issued a statement giving more details about the weapon that was used by actor Alec Baldwin and caused the sad incident.

The statement stated that the weapon had stage ammunition and fired projectiles, called in the film industry as “live ammunition”. According to the union, this type of resource for filming has a “controlled use”, once its shot activates special effects or hits objects placed in the scenes. The “live ammunition” is different from the “blank ammunition”, with the well-known blanks. The organization also reported that there was restricted-use scenographic ammunition in the weapon used for the recordings.

“A single ‘live ammunition’ bullet was accidentally fired on set by the lead actor [Alec Baldwin], reaching director of photography Halyna Hutchins”, the union said in the e-mail released by the Los Angeles Times. The statement added that the props, set decorations, special effects and constructions for the movie “Rust” were developed by a team from New Mexico, where the film was being produced. The investigation made by the organization indicated that the professionals involved in these functions are not part of the union.

However, this information has not been confirmed by the investigating authorities. In an interview with Deadline, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, reported that forensics had not begun to give any sort of detail regarding these issues. The officer explained that the shooting took place in the middle of a scene that was being rehearsed or filmed at Rancho Bonanza Creek. “We are now trying to determine how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm”, he highlighted, adding that no accusations were made and only statements were collected from the professionals who were on the set to understand what happened.

understand the case

One person died and another was injured after an accident that occurred on Thursday (21), on the filming set of “Rust” – Western starring Alec Baldwin, shot in New Mexico, USA. Through an official statement, the Santa Fé police confirmed that the protagonist of the film was responsible for the shooting of a scenographic weapon.

“Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Rancho Bonanza Creek when a 911 call reported a shooting on the Western ‘Rust’ movie set. The office confirms that the two individuals shot on set were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, who were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.”, says the note.

According to local authorities, Hutchins was even taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, but she did not resist the injuries. Souza, in turn, was transported by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he remained until this Friday morning (22), to receive treatment after being hit in the shoulder by the gunshot.

Confirmation that the director was discharged came from actress and “Rust” cast member Frances Fischer, who responded to a tweet by Patricia Arquette lamenting the tragedy. “My feelings to the family of Halyna Hutchins. What a devastating loss. I send good energy to Joel Souza. I’m sure they’re all in pieces. Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun that killed the director and injured the director”, she wrote. “Director Joel Souza told me that he has already left the hospital”, warned Fischer.

The production of the feature was stopped. According to Deadline, Baldwin even testified yesterday and was released. People magazine released an image in which the actor appears “upset and in tears” on set while talking on the phone. A spokesperson for the artist also briefly commented on the episode. “There was an accident involving a misfire of a scenographic weapon”, told the publication.

“Rust” is a wild west movie starring and produced by Alec, who also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”). Baldwin plays the character that gives the production its name, set in 1880’s Kansas. Rust is the outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental murder.

Alec Baldwin manifests

This Friday (22), Alec Baldwin made a public statement for the first time. On his Twitter, the actor lamented and said he was “shocked” by what happened, which culminated in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins. “There are no words to translate my shock and sadness over this tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred.“, wrote the star.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

“I am in contact with your husband, offering my support for him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna“, concluded the statement.