Alec Baldwin Told Gun Was Safe Before Shot Killed Halyna Hutchins | Movie theater

The gun that actor Alec Baldwin fired on a film set on Thursday (21), killing filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, was handed to the actor by an assistant director who said the pistol was safe, according to information in a search and seizure request.

The request was authorized by the Justice of Santa Fe, USA, on Friday (22) and revealed more details about the death of Hutchins during the filming of the feature film Rust.

Assistant Director Dave Halls did not know the gun had live ammunition and claimed it was not loaded screaming “cold gun,” according to the court document.

In addition to Hutchins, 48-year-old director Joel Souza, who was next to her, was shot in the shoulder, but survived. He was taken to a hospital and then released.

Baldwin’s clothing was stained with blood and the weapon was taken as evidence, as well as ammunition and other scenographic weapons used in the filming.

Baldwin was questioned by the police, but so far no one has been formally charged with any crimes because of the episode.

In addition to starring in the film – an old-west story – the actor was also the producer of the feature. Baldwin said he was cooperating fully with police in Santa Fe County, New Mexico.

“I am heartbroken for her husband, her son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter. “There are no words to describe my shock and sadness surrounding this tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, an admired wife, mother and colleague.”

Hutchins was Ukrainian and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic. She studied journalism in Kiev and worked in Los Angeles. She was described as a “rising star” by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019.

She was director of photography for the film Arch-enemy, directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer, last year, and is now working on filming the feature Rust.

According to the Los Angeles Times, half a dozen members of the film’s camera crew had resigned a few hours before the tragedy because of working conditions during the filming, on a beach near the city of Santa Fe.

The workers said that the arrangement was for them to stay in a hotel in Santa Fe, but after the shooting began, they had to drive 80km every day to get from Albuquerque to the filming location.

The shooting took place on the set of the western movie 'Rust' in New Mexico

The BBC obtained a document listing which team members were on schedule to work on set that day. Among them was a person responsible for checking gun security, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who had recently worked in this role, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The scenographic gun Baldwin fired had live ammunition, according to an email sent by the International Stage Workers Alliance to its members, says Variety magazine.

In the film being shot, Rust, Baldwin was the protagonist – an outlaw whose grandson was sentenced to death for an accidental death.

Incidents like what happened on Rust’s recording are very rare. Real guns are often used in recordings, but they are loaded with empty magazines, which make noise and produce sparks but do not emit a projectile.

In 1993, actor Brandon Lee – 28-year-old son of Bruce Lee – died during the filming of the movie The Crow, after being hit by a shot from a stage gun with real ammunition.

