Alec Baldwin’s tragedy brings to mind a similar death

The sad case of actor Alec Baldwin ended up bringing to mind a very similar situation, which occurred almost 30 years ago: the death of actor Brandon Lee, son of iconic Bruce Lee, which also accidentally occurred during the filming of the film. The crow.

This Thursday (21), the cinema veteran ended up killing the director of photography and shooting the film director Rust during the recordings of it in the United States.

3 BOOKS FOR R$50!!! Including comics on offer, with unmissable discounts and free shipping option. Click here.

Shannon Lee, the Brandon Lee’s sister, did not let the similarities of the cases go unnoticed and commented on the recent tragedy. She used Twitter to honor the actor and also the director who ended up dead, as well as indirectly citing her brother’s death.

“Our hearts go out to Halyna Hutchins’ family as well as Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop”, she wrote. the production director also ended up hit by the shots, but has already been released and is not at risk of death.

Brandon Lee’s tragic death

Brandon Lee was son of the legendary Bruce Lee and decided to follow the same career as his father. However, the actor died tragically in 1993, during the filming of the film The Crow., due to an oversight of production.

Brandon Lee started his acting career 1985, aged 20, after participating in the film Kung Fu: The Movie. From there, your career took off and Bruce Lee’s son starred in movies like Headquarters for Revenge and Massacre in the Japanese Quarter.

In 1992, Brandon was invited to act in The Crow, adaptation of the comic of the same name. he would live the protagonist Eric Draven, a singer who is murdered and then revived by a raven supernatural. He decides to get revenge on the men who took his life and still raped your wife.

In March 30, 1993, Brandon Lee recorded one of his last scenes for the movie. In it, the actor would be shot by a real weapon, but that would be with blanks, which are harmless.

The same weapon used in the scene was loaded with live ammunition for recording another, in order to make the shot look more real. However, the production did not notice that a projectile got stuck in the barrel of the revolver, even after being cleaned and loaded with blank bullets.

The actor Michael Massee was responsible for the shot that killed the actor. The projectile that got stuck in the gun barrel pierced Brandon’s abdomen. The production and cast took a while to realize what had happened to the actor.

When they noticed the gravity After the situation, Brandon Lee was soon taken to a hospital in North Carolina, the state in which The Crow was recorded. The actor even underwent surgery for six hours, but the procedure did not work and the actor was declared dead in the early morning of March 31.

Brandon’s mother, Linda Lee Caldwell, and her fiancee, Eliza Hutton (whom she would marry after the end of the filming of the film), they spoke with Alex Proyas, director of O Corvo, and supported the completion of recordings it’s the movie release in movie theaters across the planet.

Brandon Lee’s Final Scenes were completed by stuntmen and friends. he just had three more days of recordings for the movie. The crow was released in May 1994 and was well received by critics.

Brandon Lee was buried next to the father in a Seattle city cemetery, in a grave Linda Lee Caldwell had reserved for her.

Michael Massee

Michael Massee, who was responsible for the accidental shot that killed Brandon Lee, he said, in an interview given in 2005, that still had nightmares with what happened: “why don’t you overcome something like this”, according to your words.

The actor also revealed that was so traumatized with the accident that decided go a year without acting is that never watched the movie.

the crow was one of the first films in Massee’s career. Years later, he became known for his participation in the series 24 hours and also appeared in The Spectacular Spider-Man 2.

Ironically, the accidental shot would be given by another character, but last hour, Massee was chosen.

The actor died in october 2016, at 61 years of age, as a result of a stomach cancer.

3 BOOKS FOR R$50!!! Including comics on offer, with unmissable discounts and free shipping option. Click here.



Want to submit a list or article? (You can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!