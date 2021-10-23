Alexandre Frota revolts with release of DJ Ivis after assaults: ‘Cowardly Vagabond’ | celebrities



Videos show DJ Ivis assaulting his wife Pamella Holanda – Reproduction

Published 10/23/2021 09:19 | Updated 10/23/2021 09:29 AM

Rio – On July 14, Iverson de Souza Araújo, artistically known as DJ Ivis, was arrested after having videos of attacks against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, posted on social networks. On Friday night, however, the artist was released after being released by the Justice of Ceará.

On social networks, the news was not well accepted by the public. Many considered the Court’s decision an injustice and were indignant. “Justice decrees freedom for DJ Ivis just makes me be sure that we women are NOTHING for this country,” lamented a netizen. “If with a recording, DJ Ivis is going to be released, then you ask me why there aren’t any women who don’t report violence. Because no one cares about women in this country,” said another woman on Twitter.

In addition to anonymous complaints, federal deputy Alexandre Frota was also indignant with the situation. “He attacked, beat his wife several times, all recorded, and 4 months later this vagrant, cowardly DJ Ivis is released. Absurdly attacked his wife in front of his son. And now he’s going to be released. It’s revolting. Absurd,” complained the congressman on the social networks.

Me reading that DJ Ivis was released pic.twitter.com/MIweO6QSA2 — JP Santa Cruz (@jp_santa) October 22, 2021

Justice decrees freedom for DJ Ivis just makes me sure that we women are NOTHING for this country — jhenny (@Jhennylima_18) October 22, 2021

If with a recording by DJ Ivis you’re going to be released, then you ask me why there aren’t any women who don’t report violence Because no one cares about women in this country. — The one of assiduously dumb and of Amabilin (@amabilin_) October 22, 2021

Every time you think that racism in the judiciary doesn’t exist, remember André Aranha and DJ Ivis. Both pose extreme danger, but one has been acquitted and the other released! Meanwhile, black people are arrested and convicted for crimes they didn’t commit, or minor offences! pic.twitter.com/RkSSlrEbaM — Fernandes (@davifernandespi) October 23, 2021

Assaulted, beat his wife several times, all recorded, and 4 months later this vagrant, cowardly DJ Ivis is released. Absurdly assaulting the wife in front of the child. And now he’s going to be released. It really is revolting. Nonsense. pic.twitter.com/U0DFUCOQ85 — Alexandre Frota 777 (@77_fleet) October 22, 2021

remember the case

On July 11, 2021, Pamella Holanda, then wife of DJ Ivis, shared on her social networks a series of videos that show the artist attacking her with slaps, punches and kicks. Soon after, the producer confessed to the attacks, but claimed that he was the victim of blackmail.

According to Pamela, the videos were taken at the couple’s home, on several different dates. The attacks took place in front of people and even their nine-month-old daughter, Mel.

On his Instagram, DJ Ivis also shared videos of Pamela trying to assault him and a police report made in March of this year. “I’m not here to justify anything. I’m here to show that I can’t take it anymore. Many people will judge me, but I couldn’t stand it anymore, I received blackmail, death threat with my daughter. I passed,” said the DJ.

After the strong images were publicized, however, many artists mobilized and showed support for Pamella. Ivis was dropped from the label and had contracts canceled with Xand Avião, Zé Felipe, Flay and other artists. On July 14th, DJ Ivis was arrested.