Alexandre Frota revolts with release of DJ Ivis after assaults: ‘Cowardly Vagabond’ | celebrities

Videos show DJ Ivis assaulting his wife Pamella Netherlandsreproduction
Published 10/23/2021 09:19 | Updated 10/23/2021 09:29 AM
On social networks, the news was not well accepted by the public. Many considered the Court’s decision an injustice and were indignant. “Justice decrees freedom for DJ Ivis just makes me be sure that we women are NOTHING for this country,” lamented a netizen. “If with a recording, DJ Ivis is going to be released, then you ask me why there aren’t any women who don’t report violence. Because no one cares about women in this country,” said another woman on Twitter.
In addition to anonymous complaints, federal deputy Alexandre Frota was also indignant with the situation. “He attacked, beat his wife several times, all recorded, and 4 months later this vagrant, cowardly DJ Ivis is released. Absurdly attacked his wife in front of his son. And now he’s going to be released. It’s revolting. Absurd,” complained the congressman on the social networks.
Me reading that DJ Ivis was released pic.twitter.com/MIweO6QSA2
— JP Santa Cruz (@jp_santa) October 22, 2021
Justice decrees freedom for DJ Ivis just makes me sure that we women are NOTHING for this country
— jhenny (@Jhennylima_18) October 22, 2021
If with a recording by DJ Ivis you’re going to be released, then you ask me why there aren’t any women who don’t report violence
Because no one cares about women in this country.
— The one of assiduously dumb and of Amabilin (@amabilin_) October 22, 2021
Every time you think that racism in the judiciary doesn’t exist, remember André Aranha and DJ Ivis. Both pose extreme danger, but one has been acquitted and the other released! Meanwhile, black people are arrested and convicted for crimes they didn’t commit, or minor offences! pic.twitter.com/RkSSlrEbaM
— Fernandes (@davifernandespi) October 23, 2021
Assaulted, beat his wife several times, all recorded, and 4 months later this vagrant, cowardly DJ Ivis is released. Absurdly assaulting the wife in front of the child. And now he’s going to be released. It really is revolting. Nonsense. pic.twitter.com/U0DFUCOQ85
— Alexandre Frota 777 (@77_fleet) October 22, 2021
remember the case
On July 11, 2021, Pamella Holanda, then wife of DJ Ivis, shared on her social networks a series of videos that show the artist attacking her with slaps, punches and kicks. Soon after, the producer confessed to the attacks, but claimed that he was the victim of blackmail.
According to Pamela, the videos were taken at the couple’s home, on several different dates. The attacks took place in front of people and even their nine-month-old daughter, Mel.
On his Instagram, DJ Ivis also shared videos of Pamela trying to assault him and a police report made in March of this year. “I’m not here to justify anything. I’m here to show that I can’t take it anymore. Many people will judge me, but I couldn’t stand it anymore, I received blackmail, death threat with my daughter. I passed,” said the DJ.
Pamella Holanda released the video of DJ Ivis’ aggressions, I’m shocked by all this, it’s a riot
pic.twitter.com/ISDt1ZGryX
— Tatá (@grudjinha) July 11, 2021