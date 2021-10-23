Allan dos Santos creates platform to receive dollar donations

After having his preventive detention decreed by the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, journalist Allan dos Santos created an exclusive online platform for donations in dollars. He is currently in the United States with his visa expired.

At www.allandossantos.com, you can sign up to contribute with a monthly subscription of ten dollars.

As reported in the Guilherme Amado column, an investigation by the Federal Police found that two-thirds of the blogger’s income comes from donations made in his name or to the platforms of the Terça Livre channel.

The channel and blog had their activities closed this Friday (10/22), according to Italo Lorenzon, one of the creators of the project. He announced the closure via a Twitter post. Also on Friday, YouTube took the channel Artigo 220 off the air, used by the blogger Pocketnarista Allan dos Santos after the suspension of the Free Tuesday on the platform. Anyone trying to access on Brazilian soil will find the message “This channel is not available in your country”. Abroad, however, the channel can still be visited.

Allan dos Santos is the target of two inquiries at the STF: one on the dissemination of fake news and another on the organization and financing of anti-democratic acts. Currently, he is in the United States and had preventive detention ordered by Moraes. The magistrate also asked the Ministry of Justice to immediately start the blogger’s extradition process.

Moraes also ordered the Federal Police to include the arrest warrant on Interpol’s Red Diffusion list to ensure Allan is captured and returns to Brazil. The US embassy was also called.