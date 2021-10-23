Allan dos Santos says he will only surrender if Interpol acts





Pocket blogger Allan dos Santos, who had his arrest decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, said that he only intends to turn himself in when Interpol acts. The statement was given during a news bulletin on the portal channel he runs, the Free Tuesday.

“Moraes’ request must be accepted by Interpol. When this is accepted, I myself make a point of introducing myself”, said the pocket narist. “But I will use all the requirements that I am entitled to in the US, even as an immigrant,” he added.

The blogger is the target of two inquiries in the Supreme Court. The first investigates the dissemination of false news and attacks on court ministers. In the second inquiry, Allan is investigated for working with a digital militia to promote undemocratic acts and attack institutions.

Allan had his arrest decreed on Thursday 21 by Moraes. The decision follows a request from the Federal Police. The magistrate also asked the Ministry of Justice to initiate the blogger’s extradition process, ordering that the arrest warrant be included in the Interpol list. The order seeks to ensure that Allan dos Santos is captured in the US and can return to Brazil to fulfill the arrest order.

