Along with Bolsonaro, Guedes confirms that the government will disrespect spending ceiling to make Brazil Aid feasible | National Newspaper

As the dollar rose and company shares lost value, central politicians, who support the Bolsonaro government, fueled speculation about an alleged resignation of the economy minister, and the president was forced to personally go to the ministry to demonstrate support for Paulo Guedes . The two appeared together in front of the press. The minister said that it is not comfortable to relax the spending ceiling and that he hates to break the ceiling, but that it will be done.

The proposal to change the Constitution was approved, on Thursday (21), by the special commission that deals with the payment of judicial debts against which no more appeals are possible – the precatório. The text needs to go through two votes in the plenary in the House before going to the Senate.

The proposal changes the way to calculate the spending cap, the law that holds public spending. In practice, if approved, the PEC will allow the government to spend more, above the ceiling, and use part of the money to fund the new social program, Auxílio Brasil, which will replace Bolsa Família by paying R$400.

While the commission approved the move, four key economic team members prepared to leave the government. Casualties include the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt.

Actions to circumvent the spending ceiling and the dismissals of senior officials at the Ministry of Economy increased the financial market’s distrust of the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and public accounts. And they fueled, in Brasília, speculations about the permanence of minister Paulo Guedes in office.

To put an end to rumors of Paulo Guedes’ resignation, President Jair Bolsonaro went personally to the Ministry of Economy.

It was 3:07 pm when the press conference began. Bolsonaro participated in the interview alongside Guedes and, in front of the press, reaffirmed his confidence in the minister.

“This is a person I knew long before the elections. We understand each other very well. I have absolute confidence in him and he also understands the woes a government goes through. He took over in 2019, he did a brilliant job that year, that our economy was doing very well when 2020 started,” he said.

Despite the hole in the roof, Bolsonaro said he was committed to fiscal responsibility:

“I make it clear to all of you: this amount decided by us has a responsibility, we will not make any adventures. We don’t want to jeopardize anything with regard to the economy,” said Bolsonaro.

When he started to speak, Paulo Guedes reported an arm wrestling match between the political wing of the government, which intends to spend more, even if it disrupts the economy, and members of the economic team, whom he referred to as the youngest.

“Then you go to the politics group, put 600, 700, 10 in politics, but four or three in economics. It disorganizes the economy, breaks the roof, starts a mess. So, that was the big discussion that was going on, and it became, due to our lack of communication, economy with the political wing. Wow, on this side, and a certain lack of goodwill and tolerance with us. Our government is a government that has suffered from this. So, it turned into a war. Everyone is fighting with everyone else, everyone wants out etc. We understand younger people who say, ‘Look, the line is here, you can’t pierce the ceiling.’ Look, the roof is a symbol of austerity, it’s a symbol of commitment to future generations,” he said.

Guedes announced the name of the Treasury Secretary name: Esteves Colnago, former Minister of Planning in the Temer government. Colnago will replace Bruno Funchal, one of those who resigned on Thursday, for not agreeing with the spending cap overflow.

Guedes said that government members sounded out businessman André Esteves looking for replacements to take over the Ministry of Economy.

“I’m nominating someone quite senior, with a lot of information, a lot of experience to take the place of the former special secretary, we now call the Treasury and Budget, which was Funchal. Funchal leaves and André Esteves enters (laughter). André Colnago. It’s because it’s André Esteves Colnago (laughs). He is Esteves Colnago. He doesn’t have André, right? So I will say, because it is a flawed act. Because they were taking names there for André Esteves and taking suggestions for the president. There was a political wing that went to André Esteves, from BTG, asking: ‘If Paulo Guedes leaves, who can we put there? Can you borrow the Mansueto and such?’ Things like that. So, by mistake here, I mentioned André Esteves. I know the president didn’t ask for this, because I believe he trusts me and I trust him, but I know that a lot of people in the political wing have been offering names and fishing, including there. So our Esteves Colnago, who is very experienced, is taking over this Secretariat”, he said.

Guedes said that he sought a source of funds to increase the value of Bolsa Família with the reform of the Income Tax, but that the proposal was blocked in the Senate.

“We already had Bolsa Família ready when we were hit by the meteor. We worked on this precatory PEC to open this opportunity again, precisely to open this opportunity, but as the income tax did not advance in the Senate, it was approved in the Chamber, but as it did not advance in the Senate, we lost the source. We lost the source, we didn’t have the money to pay that R$300 more. The disadvantage is that we lost the source”, he justified.

Guedes acknowledged that the government will break the spending ceiling.

“You say, ‘Are you really happy you’re drilling through the ceiling?’ No. I hate drilling ceilings. I don’t like sticking ceilings. This is all true. Now, we’re not just there to get 10 in the fiscal. We are a government of those that spent the most, but those that impacted the debt the least. So, we have to have this sense of social responsibility too”, he said.

Bolsonaro and Guedes ended the interview and the transmission was interrupted. But Guedes decided to return to the auditorium alone. He repeated arguments for the increase in Auxílio Brasil and stated that he never asked to leave the government.

“I did not resign. At no time did I resign. At no time did the president insinuate anything similar,” he said.

After the press conference with minister Paulo Guedes, the market recovered a little. According to analysts, not because of the content of the statement, but because the government does not have to look for a new economy minister at a time of crisis like this.