Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (10/21/2021)

October is coming into its final stretch, but Amazon Prime Video continues to release weekly films, series and documentaries to its subscribers. Over the past seven days, Amazon’s streaming platform debuts have been few, but the list has some interesting highlights. Titles in horror, humor, romance, science fiction, among other genres, were released.

The big highlight of the week is the original series I Know What You Did Last Summer, based on the film of the same name released in the 1990s. At the time, the film became one of the most famous “slasher” films, bringing a lot of stab wounds, blood and despair to the cinema screens. In this new production, we meet a group of teenagers who are chased by a murderer right after being involved in a fatal accident on graduation night.

For action movie fans, it’s already available in the catalog of Prime Video Under the Rule of Robots, sci-fi director Jon Wright that has Gillian Anderson and Ben Kingsley in the lead. The film shows an Earth totally dominated by robots that came from a distant galaxy. Now the survivors must wear electronic implants while a hero tries to reclaim humanity.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The new film also premiered The Panthers, which hit the big screen in 2019. In this new version, the cast features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Ballinska, who play three smart, fearless and highly trained women who work for the mysterious Charles Townsedn on missions around the world.

Some titles in Spanish, such as the movie, also arrived at Amazon Prime Video. Choele, which tells the story of the character Coco, a child who spends a few days at his father’s house and ends up discovering adult life issues much earlier than he should. You can also check out the first season of the documentary Spain’s Elite Police: Beyond Limits, which accompanies the Spanish police during the selection process of new members for a special operations group, which lasts more than seven months.

Another premiere of the streaming platform is the horror movie The Exorcism of Carmen Farías, which, of course, tells the story of a frightening possession. It all starts when the protagonist, Carmen, discovers that her grandmother left her an inheritance house, but not knowing that the place hides frightening secrets.

There’s also an old movie in the Prime Video catalog, like La Vida Continues, 1969. The film follows the story of a man born in the countryside who dreams of being a great pianist, with the help of a high society woman, with whom he ends up falling in love.

Still on Spanish language productions, another highlight is the film The Simplest is to Complicate Everything, which features Danna Paola (Elite) in protagonism. The actress plays the character Renata, a 17-year-old teenager who is in love with a television presenter. When she finds out he’s engaged, she teams up with her best friend to prevent this wedding from happening.

These were just a few of the highlights of the week’s release list on Amazon Prime Video. Check out all the premieres on the streaming service below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

10/13

10/14

10/15

10/16

10/17

10/18

10/19

10/20