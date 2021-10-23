Analysis: The effects of Paulo Guedes’ “train of joy” and the hole in the spending ceiling | finance

Read more: Inflation scenario in 2022 worsens

The turbocharged Bolsa Família, in theory, should help sustain economic activity. The government is distributing money to the people who need it most – fairly, no doubt – and who are most likely to spend.



But the lack of adequate funding for the program, and the other expenses that have joined the joy train created by the “waiver to spend” granted by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economics), produces what economists call a shock of economic uncertainty. There are impacts on inflation and the growth rate.

What prevails? The Central Bank made the calculations in 2018, simulating in its models what happens in the economy. Higher economic uncertainty leads to tighter financial conditions (exchange rate, market interest, stock price, country risk) and causes economic slowdown.

In theory, this activity shock should be disinflationary. But these same forces work to increase inflation. Higher risk premiums lead to currency depreciation, which in turn causes inflation. Inflation expectations are also rising, with more price makers not believing the Central Bank will be able to meet the inflation target.

To make matters worse, the impacts on inflation and activity occur at different times. At first, inflation rises stronger, driven by the exchange rate, in a matter of a few quarters. The downward force of inflation, caused by the fall in activity, only comes later – and the impact remains net inflationary, in a ratio of 10 to 1.

“The inflationary impacts of the exchange rate tend to be more significant than the disinflationary effects of uncertainty and the risk premium that act through the output gap”, says this study by the Central Bank, referring to the technical name for idleness in economy.

The summary of all this is that, in addition to the tightening of financial conditions caused by the shock of fiscal uncertainty, the Central Bank has to tighten interest rates even more, bringing down the economy even more in order to meet the inflation targets.

That’s why, in recent days, the financial market’s bets on the cycle of high interest rates have started to rise to double-digit levels. The upward pace also tends to be stronger, which increases the risk of an effect beyond what is desired to cool the economy.

How much interest will it take? It’s an account that will likely be redone over time. An exercise done by the Central Bank in the March Inflation Report shows that a repeat of the Dilma government crisis could accelerate inflation by 2.4 percentage points in two years, after peaking at 3.1 percentage points.

For now, the impact on markets of the spending ceiling dribble has been more contained than in the Dilma period, so the damage to inflation is probably a part of that. The exchange rate, at the time, was 58%, discounting the effect of the fall in commodity prices.

Now, the exchange rate was around 8.5%, considering the dollar exchange rate of R$ 5.25 a few days ago to the level of R$ 5.70 that it is now. The Central Bank has few options to bring the exchange rate down: if it intervened heavily, selling dollars, it would only temporarily prevent the rate from reaching its new equilibrium value.