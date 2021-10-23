Aneel authorizes a 16% readjustment in three states; check which ones

In all, there are four companies operating the electricity transmission lines that have applied for an increase authorization.

THE electricity bill it will become more expensive for an estimated eight million people in three states across the country. The 16% readjustment, authorized by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), will be for the states of São Paulo, Goiás and the Federal District. The authorization was made last Thursday (21) and is now valid this Friday (22) for GO, and on Saturday (23) for DF and SP.

In all, there are four companies operating the electricity transmission lines that have applied for an increase authorization. In São Paulo, the companies EDP and CPFL Piratininga managed to increase residential energy to 16%. For high voltage industries, the readjustment will be 4%.

In the state of Goiás, the authorization went to Enel Distribuição, which will have the same readjustment of 16% for homes and 14% for high voltage industries. In the federal capital, the Neoenergia Group obtained authorization for an increase of 11% in homes and 9% for high voltage industries.

Aneel explained that the authorizations are due to the high costs companies, with the production of energy due to the water crisis and inflation and the variation of the dollar. The impact will be felt by consumers already in the next energy bill.

THE Periodic Tariff Review the electricity bill displeased a good part of the population, who already feel the impacts since the increases that occurred in the changes in tariff flags. With the increase in the electricity bill, many services and products will have their prices readjusted and this may cause a drop in number of customers.