ANTT approves the opening of the forfeiture process of the BR 163 concession contract in MT

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) approved the opening of an administrative proceeding for the expiry of the BR 163 concession contract, in Mato Grosso. The decision was taken during a board meeting this Thursday (10/21). The highway is managed by the Rota do Oeste SA Concessionaire. The process is initiated due to a verified breach of contract (article 6, caput, Resolution No. 5935/2021), since the concessionaire remained inert in meeting the deadlines granted for correction of irregularities.

According to the vote of the reporting director, Davi Barreto, “The Concessionaire was asked to present a Work Plan (“Cure Plan”). The plan should contain a feasible technical proposal for the resumption of investments and the efficient sanitation of the irregularities related to the non-execution of the works and the non-compliance with the performance parameters of the services identified by ANTT. The aforementioned “Cure Plan” was analyzed by the technical unit, which suggested its revision, which, after proceeding, was subject to a new evaluation. After the identification of contractual failures and transgressions was updated, deadlines were proposed for their correction, which would allow ANTT to measure its effective fulfillment”.

However, the director points out that the Agency’s technical area found that the proposed measures were not complied with. “Since the procedural instruction of the technical unit concluded that the services provided by the CRO were inadequate and inefficient, as well as several breaches of contractual clauses and technical and performance parameters provided for in the Highway Exploration Program (PER) were verified, If at the stage that starts this process, the issue of ANTT Deliberation nº 105/2021, which communicated to the Concessionaire about the contractual non-compliances and established a deadline for correction of the respective irregularities”, he informs.

The technical note of the Highway Infrastructure Superintendence emphasized that there was no progress, in any month, in any of the items of Deliberation No. 105/2021, which is why Davi Barreto states that the seriousness and extent of the verified contractual default remained. ANTT’s Collegiate Board followed the vote of the reporting director unanimously.

As a next step, the processing committee will have a period of 180 days to investigate the administrative process, pursuant to ANTT Resolution No. 5935/2021.

