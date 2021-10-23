Apple drops Bible apps at Chinese government’s request – News

Religious entities accuse Apple of collaborating with the Chinese Communist government’s religious persecution over the removal of Bible apps made available to users in China on the App Store, an app platform for iPhones and iPads.

According to the Apple Censorship profile (“Apple Censorship”, in free translation), which monitors app censorship in App Stores around the world, the company pulled apps from the Bible and also from the Koran, the holy book of Muslims.

“At Apple, all religions are the same: apps from both the Bible and the Koran were recently removed from the Chinese App Store,” quips an Oct. 12 post.

The profile also reported that at least nine apps with a religious content had been removed from the store since September 30 of this year.

In an interview with Christian Broadcast News, a representative of the Council on American Islamic Relations (Cair), Edward Ahmed Mitchell, accused Apple of cooperating with the Chinese government’s policy of religious persecution and called for the decision be revised.

“By obeying the Chinese Communist Party’s order to remove Bible and Koran apps from its platform in China, Apple is contributing to religious persecution in the country, including genocides of Uighur Muslims. This needs to be revised,” said the national director of the Fall.

Wanted by the report of R7, Apple’s press office said the company will not comment on the issue.