Apple loses lawsuit against Huawei and fails to block ‘MatePod’ brand

Apple recently lost a lawsuit filed against Huawei with allegations of possible intellectual trademark infringement in China, a matter that was being debated by Chinese authorities since the beginning of this year and which finally had a publicized decision. The legal dispute was related to the use of the trademark ‘Huawei MatePod’ registered by the Chinese manufacturer for its category of headphones, a name that was not well regarded by Apple, which tried to block the use of this nomenclature because it supposedly resembles the terms ‘Pod’, ‘iPod’, ‘AirPods’ and ‘EarPod’ registered by the Cupertino giant.





The application to block the trademark ‘Huawei MatePod’ was denied by the Trademark Office of the National Intellectual Property Administration of China (CNIPA), which found unfounded Apple’s accusations that the term was violating its intellectual property and it was a copy that could “cause negative impacts on society”. A revealed document indicates that China’s property committee ruled in September that there was not enough evidence to attest that it was a violation of the ‘AirPods’ brand and its terms, allowing the Chinese manufacturer to use the ‘Huawei MatePod’ brand ‘ for your products.





In its decision, CNIPA recognized that the companies’ trademarks share similar “functionality, sales channels and target consumers”, but “the English spelling of the brands is different and the differences in pronunciation and overall appearance are different”. Apple appealed the decision.

Since smartphone makers massively adopted the removal of the 3.5mm P2 jack for headphones in 2016, TWS models have seen a surge in sales, a move that is a reflection of consumers’ search for alternatives that don’t rely on wires or adapters . According to a report released by IDC, this year alone China should sell more than 120 million Bluetooth headphones, a significant number that points to the advancement of this market. Figures for the year 2020 reveal that Apple was the largest wireless headset company in China occupying 15.6% of the market, while Huawei and Xiaomi followed with 8.8% and 8.4%, respectively.

