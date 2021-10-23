Apple Watch Series 7 Teardown Suggests Reason for Its Lateness – MacMagazine

It may not seem like it, but it’s been just over a week since the Apple Watch Series 7 reached the market and in the hands of consumers in several countries. However, the iFixit he didn’t let the euphoria over the new MacBook Pros get in the way of his already traditional one teardown of the clock.

And this time, the firm even brought reinforcements to help them in this task: a team of ex-Apple engineers, who helped them understand the changes within the new model.

First of all, check out the traditional X-ray of the watch below:

Departing for disassembly, the first step was to open the models, which can be done by heating the adhesive that holds the screen to the housing. Once the task was over, the “disassemblers” immediately noticed the lack of the clock’s diagnostic port — removed in this generation.

41mm model (left); 45mm model (right)

Screen

Well then, let’s start with the biggest change from one generation to another. Unlike the Series 6 display, the Series 7 display features just one flex cable (instead of two) — something that makes your manufacturing process much more complicated. In addition, it seems that Apple is using the same screen technology implemented in the Watch on the Watch. iPhones 13, with the touch sensor integrated into the OLED panel .

According to the firm, this new display technology, added to the thinner edges around the display, is most likely to blame for the clock’s production delays.

Drums

In both models, iFixit found slightly larger and denser batteries, but these increases were most likely made to offset the power costs of larger, brighter screens.

Here are the battery capacities of the new watches:

Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 7 Variation 40/41mm model 1,024Wh 1,094Wh +6.8% 44/45mm model 1.170Wh 1.189Wh +1.6%

Dust protection

Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived with certification IPX7 against dust, which some have indicated was already present—informally—in previous models. iFixit corroborated this suspicion, as it found no sign of improvement in the watch’s guards; according to the company, just removing the diagnostic port may have helped to protect the internal components.

Processor

iFixit reinforced the impression that the new processor S7 Apple Watch is only a slightly modified version of the S6.

Regarding the removal of the diagnostic port, the repair firm said the change was made to make the watch more resistant to dust and that, yes, there is a new module for wireless data transfer.

Repairability

Before giving its verdict in terms of repairability of the Apple Watch Series 7, iFixit decided to make some component swaps to test their interchangeability. Luckily, the exchange of the screen and the taptic engine can be done without any loss of functionality.

Battery swapping went even better, as watchOS was able to report the health of the swapped battery — something that usually doesn’t happen. Even the Series 6 component worked on the new model!

In the end, iFixit gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a grade 6 (on a scale of 0 to 10) on the repairability index. The firm also made available a video talking a little more about the process, which you can see below:

