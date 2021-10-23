Argentinian trans actress reveals an affair with Icardi and is called names by Wanda

For those who were thinking that the bullshit between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara had come to an end, they were wrong. This Friday, in an interview with Argentine radio, Guendalina Rodríguez, a trans actress, stated that she had sex with the player in 2019.

To “El Show del spectacle”, Guendalina told more details about the case. “Icardi likes the crazy life. He contacted me through an escort agency asking if I was available for dinner. He chose me from a catalog, I didn’t know who he was because I’m not a football fan”, said the girl.

“Mauro thought I was a woman, but he likes perversion and he loved that side of me. Icardi likes trans girls. There was already a scandal in 2014 or 2015 with another Argentine trans. He’s with Wanda because he’s scared. He keeps everything, his professional life,” she explained.

Wanda Nara answers

Upon learning of the interview, Icardi’s wife wasted no time and ran on Instagram to offend Guendalina. The print of the message was published by the actress herself in her stories.

“Holy shit, you want to own it, but you never will. If you want I’ll teach you how to improve a picture, you retard, go look elsewhere for fame, Mauro doesn’t even know about your existence, go wash your vagina, if you have one and then see if you’ll end up with another family, you cheap whore and you won’t be China Suarez’s sister. You disgust me, you son of a bitch.”

The controversy began in the early days of this week, after Wanda published a message on her social networks allegedly cursing María Eugenia Suárez and, shortly thereafter, not following the actress on the networks. Icardi’s wife reportedly hired a detective to discover the extramarital relationship

Mauro Icardi even threatened to leave PSG if he and Wanda divorced. On Tuesday night (10/19), however, the player made a post on Instagram pointing out a possible reconciliation between the couple.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesesportes