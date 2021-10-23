Arrested in Jamaica Former Colombian Military Involved in the Murder of the President of Haiti | World

4 unknowns about Moise’s murder in July

“We have already been notified of the arrest of Mr. Mario Palacios. What is now coming are extradition procedures to Haiti,” Colombian police director General Jorge Vargas explained in a video, citing the Interpol office in Kingston as a source. , Jamaica.

The general did not go into details about the case, nor did he explain how the former soldier had managed to escape from Haiti to the Caribbean island of Jamaica, located 200 kilometers away. He also did not specify the date of arrest.

murder investigation

Palacios was wanted by Interpol for allegedly being part of the armed command formed by a dozen mercenaries who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7 at his residence.

Another 18 former Colombian military and two Haitian Americans who were part of the command were arrested in Port-au-Prince as part of the investigation into the murder, in which the president’s wife, Martine Moise, was also seriously injured.

The former soldiers were hired by Miami-based company CTU Security. According to them, the mission was to capture and deliver Moise to the US anti-narcotics authority.