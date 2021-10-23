Arsenal has a gala night, defeats Aston Villa at home and rises in the Premier League table

Arsenal had a gala performance at the Emirates Stadium to beat Aston Villa 3-1 and jump to the top half of the Premier League table

Opening the 9th round of the Premier League, O Arsenal received the Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium this Friday. With goals from Partey, Aubameyang and Smith-Rowe, the Gunners won 3-1 to climb the table. Ramsey slowed down in the end.

The first half had one of the best performances by Arteta’s team of the season. Partey tried once, but stopped at the beam. In the second, in corner, he headed well and had Martínez barely open the scoring.

Shortly thereafter, Saka almost expanded with the open goal, but Martínez recovered from the goal and performed a ‘miracle’. In the final minute, the Argentine almost made another one. Lacazette suffered a penalty, signaled after a review in the VAR, Aubameyang charged and the goalkeeper saved. On the rebound, however, the center forward placed it in the back of the net.

On the way back to the second stage, the Gunners’ pace was not so fierce. But, in a counterattack on 11 minutes, Smith-Rowe kicked and had a deflection to kill the rival goalkeeper and expand the score.

At 36, however, Bailey fought, the ball was left to Ramsey, who kicked first and hit a great goal to reduce the difference.

Championship status

Arsenal leap to the top half of the table by reaching 9th place with 14 points. At 10, Aston Villa is 13th.

The ace of the game: Smith-Rowe

Assistance for the first goal and a nice counterattack to score the third. The Gunners’ young 10 shirt had a gala night at Emirates Stadium to secure the three points.

Emi Martínez in heaven and hell

Playing against his former club, the Argentine lived brilliant and forgettable moments. He missed the first goal, but worked a miracle shortly afterwards. He saved the penalty, but gave a rebound to score the goal. Not counting the deviation that ‘killed’ him in the third goal.

Partey ‘making the party’

The midfielder, who scored the goal that opened the scoring, had a great night, especially in the first stage. The Ghanaian still had the ball on the crossbar and two more chances to score.

upcoming games

Arsenal are turning their attention to the English League Cup in the middle of the week, to face the United Leeds. In the next round, face the Leicester City, while Villa faces the West Ham.

Datasheet

Arsenal 3 x 1 Aston Villa

GOALS: Partey, Aubameyang and Smith-Rowe (ARS); Ramsey (AVL)

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel and Nuno Tavares; Saka, Lokonga (Maitland-Niles), Partey and Smith-Rowe; Lacazette (Odegaard) and Aubameyang (Martinelli). Technician: Mikel Arteta

ASTON VILLA: Martinez; Konsa, Tuanzebe (Bailey) and Mings; Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Targett and Buendía (Ramsey); Ings (El Ghazi) and Watkins. Technician: Dean Smith