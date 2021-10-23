As Passageiras actress starred in Netflix’s most controversial series

The Passengers is making a big splash on Netflix, mainly because of its impressive cast of TV stars. Blaire, one of the vampires protagonists of the film, is played by Debby Ryan. In addition to having solid performances in several Disney Channel series, the actress is also famous for starring in the comedy Insatiable, known for being “one of the most controversial series on Netflix”.

The film As Passageiras follows the story of university student Benny, who works as a night driver to earn extra money. On one of his rounds, Benny is tasked with driving to two mysterious young women across the city of Los Angeles on a night of party and confusion.

Enchanted by the customers’ charm, the protagonist quickly discovers that the two girls have different plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As the night develops, Benny becomes involved in a clandestine war between rival vampire tribes and the protectors of humanity, willing to do anything to send the creatures of the night back into the shadows.

Looper explained everything As Passengers fans need to know about Debby Ryan’s controversy in Insatiable and the outcome of the controversy on Netflix.

Debby Ryan’s controversy in Insatiable

Debby Ryan starred in the comedy Insatiable on Netflix for two seasons, released in 2018 and 2019.

The production follows the story of Patty Bladell, a teenager “ex-fat”, who after losing weight and becoming a popular girl, wants revenge on all colleagues who mocked her and committed bullying for her weight.

Insatiable only lasted two seasons, but it lives on in the public’s memory due to the debate it caused over its “fat-phobic” premise.

Since the announcement of its premise, Insatiable has drawn the ire of many Netflix viewers and subscribers. Before the premiere of the first season, a petition with more than 100,000 signatures asked the platform to withdraw from the launch.

Insatiable was detonated in its first season for its politically incorrect and generally unfunny humor, garnering a measly 13 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Criticized mainly for the insensitive way it deals with issues such as overweight and bullying, the production was accused of conveying dangerous messages to teenage audiences and encouraging eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia.

In an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, Debby Ryan talked about her character Patty and her resemblance to the figure in real life.

“I like playing strong girls. I like characters with a certain fire, as I have that fire inside of me, and I’m not good enough an actress to pretend not to,” commented the actress.

In the same interview with Teen Vogue, Ryan addressed the controversy of Insatiable and explained that the series was not created to make fun of fat people, quite the opposite.

“We already knew that this debate would take place, since this problem of society needs to be addressed. But we didn’t know how necessary this approach would be. My friend, a few days before the trailer was released, said that ‘the size of the reaction is the size of the wound’, in reference to something else. And that was on my mind the whole time,” Ryan said.

Debby Ryan plays Blaire in The Passengers, available on the Netflix catalogue. The two seasons of Insatiable also continue on the platform.