ASML: Processors Could Have 300 Billion Transistors By 2030

Manufacturer of technologies for the semiconductor industry foresees major innovations

Who can “predict” the future of the semiconductor industry? TSMC? Intel? I think not in… I believe it would be the ASML Holdings, a company that designs and builds machines that manufacture semiconductors, she may have an idea of ​​what to expect in the future. In a document aimed at investors, the Dutch company showed plans to create processors that have up to 300 billion transistors until 2030. She claims that Moore’s Law, which predicts that the amount of transistors on chips will double every 18-24 months, is still alive and well, despite being considered by many that she was “dead”.

This task of building semiconductors with 300 billion transistors it won’t be easy, since the chip that equips Nvidia’s GA100 is huge, and contains “only” 54 billion transistors. However, the company claims that the bold goal is fully capable, it plans to reach that milestone by splitting the development process into two steps, the first to increase transistor density, and the second is to improve the packaging of these transistors.

Each phase, following a distinct path, the first, of transistor density, the company intends to use the technology of nanosheet-FETs combined with extreme ultraviolet light (EUV) lithography, to scale beyond current limits. After this part, reaching the 1.5nm node will be difficult and will need bifurcated nanosheets to work. Advancing a little further, to 1nm, CFET (acronym for complementary field effect transistor) technology will be responsible. And for the below 1nm brand, ASML intends to use 2D atomic channels.



Chips with 50 billion transistors will be standard in 2030, and with improvements in the packaging process and Using multi-module systems (MCM), the amount of 300 billion transistors can be reached and exceeded. 3D and logical packaging will be critical along with layered input and output (I/O) systems.

Advance also to memories

These advances are not restricted to just processors, the advancement in the memory area NAND will be following this trajectory, being able to reach modules with up to 500 layers in 2030, against the 176 layers of today.

All companies that do research and development in the field of semiconductors work to develop the best chips possible. TSMC and AMD are on the verge of using advanced packaging and stacking technologies, working together to develop technologies with structural silicon and extra stacked memory.



TSMC will have 3 nm processors in 2023 and 2 nm processors in 2025

The company promises great advances and foresees a very competitive market in the nanometer war



Source: Tom’s Hardware