Athletico lineup: Valentim decides to save, and Hurricane goes with reserve team against Fortaleza | athletico-pr

Athletico decided to spare the holders to face the strength on Saturday, at 7:15 pm, at Castelão, for the 28th round of Serie A. Coach Alberto Valentim will use a reserve team to preserve the starting lineup for the Copa do Brasil – eight players stayed in Curitiba.

Goalkeeper Santos, full-back Marcinho, defenders Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique, midfielder Léo Cittadini, and forwards David Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer, who started on Wednesday against Flamengo, didn’t even travel.

The only holder that starts on the field is striker Bissoli, who cannot play in the knockout competition because he played for Cruzeiro. Nicolás Hernández, Erick and Abner, who also played in the middle of the week, are on the bench.

A possible lineup has: Benedict; Khellven, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Pedrinho; Christian, Fernando Canesin and Jader; Carlos Eduardo, Pedro Rocha and Bissoli.

Renato Kayzer takes over Athletico’s artillery after two months of Vitinho’s departure

Police say that invader in Baixada is a Coritiba supporter, and Jecrim suspends him from stadiums

Valentim still tends to withdraw from the scheme with three defenders and go back to having a defensive line of four athletes. The system would thus be completely modified: Bento in goal, Khellven on the right flank, Zé Ivaldo and Lucas Fasson on defense and, finally, Pedrinho on the left flank.

In the middle, come Christian, Fernando Canesin and Jader. Christian didn’t play against Fla as he was suspended. Erick and Cittadini formed the duo, but only the former traveled. Richard, another alternative, must have the contract terminated. Along with Bissoli, Carlos Eduardo and Pedro Rocha form the offensive trio.

Bisosli and Khellven must start in Fortaleza

1) Abner

2) Benedict

3) Carlos Eduardo

4) Christian

5) Erick

6) Fernando Cannes

7) Guilherme Bissoli

8) Jader

9) Jáderson

10) June

11) Khellven

12) Kleiton

13) Leo Linck

14) Lucas Fasson

15) Márcio Azevedo

16) Nico Hernández

17) Pedrinho

18) Pedro Rocha

19) Vinicius Mingotti

20) Ze Ivaldo

