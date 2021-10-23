The Atlético-GO coach gave an interview in which he revealed that he sees Grêmio as a direct opponent in the maintenance of Serie A. The coach revealed that he wants not to lose the match to maintain the good points advantage that exists between the two clubs.

“We have to be very smart. Today we have eight points against a direct opponent, Grêmio. So, let’s do everything to win the game, because we’ll open 11 points, with 10 rounds to go, which is a difficult difference to take. But, if the game moves to another situation, with the tie we keep the eight points away. What we can’t do is finish five points behind Grêmio.” said Eduardo Souza.

Coach Eduardo Souza, despite being in 11th place in the Brasileirão, thinks that the club’s main objective is to remain in the first division of the Brazilian Championship. Many clubs that were in this position would be aiming for the Libertadores, which this year can even count with the G-9.

However, this humility of the coach of Dragão shows that the match on Monday (25) will not be easy for the guild. Well, the team from Goiás will be focused on the match and recognizing the greatness of the tricolor.

Atlético-GO wants to sink Grêmio even further in the Brasileirão

One of the ways that Grêmio’s chances of winning Atlético-GO would increase would be if they underestimated the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul. But, as that won’t happen, the fans will have to prepare for a very tight and tense game.

Vagner Mancini knows Atlético-GO and vice versa, that is, they both know what to expect from each other. The game must be decided by the individuals. Therefore, Jean Pyerre can always pull a rabbit out of a hat, it must be kept among the owners.

Image: Heber Gomes