Atlético-MG sells 28,000 tickets in less than a day and will have a record audience against Cuiabá | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG announced this Friday that it has sold 28,000 tickets for the match against Cuiabá, next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. With this, the club already knows that it will break the attendance record by 10 thousand people established in the victory over Fortaleza, last Wednesday, when just over 18 thousand fans were at Gigante da Pampulha.

This Sunday’s game will be the first in Belo Horizonte after new relaxation of the protocol against Covid-19, published in the Official Gazette of BH this Thursday. On Wednesday, the city hall allowed the occupation of up to 50% of the capacity of the capital’s stadiums, which, in Mineirão, is equivalent to around 31,000 seats.

To try to fill all the available capacity, the Atlético greatly reduced the price of tickets for the game against Cuiabá. If in the semifinal match of the Copa do Brasil against Fortaleza the cheapest entry cost R$ 105, this time it was possible to purchase a ticket for R$ 21 (membership price) – the most expensive value is R$ 150.

1 of 3 Mineirão; Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Mineirão; Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

The strategy worked, and in less than 24 hours after the start of sales (at 7 pm on Thursday), the club released the partial with 28 thousand tickets sold. As the maximum capacity is just over 30,000 fans, there are few tickets available.

Thus, Galo must break its own record of attendance, established in the 4-0 rout over Fortaleza, in this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, when 18,642 fans were at Mineirão.

In addition to increasing the stadium’s capacity to 50%, other innovations for the match are the non-requirement for a nominal ticket and the non-closing of the esplanade gates one hour before the game.

2 of 3 Atlético-MG fans n Mineirão — Photo: Publicity/Atlético Atletico-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Publicity/Atlético

Also remembering that, according to the new protocol, fans with full vaccination (two doses or a single dose) no longer need to undergo the Covid test. To enter the stadium, just bring proof of vaccination.